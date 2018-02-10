This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happened

news

Ebony Reigns driver has spoken for the first time after the tragic accident that occurred on Thursday night.

The music fraternity has been plunged into a state of mourning following the death of Ebony and two others on the Kumasi-Sunyani road.

The dancehall artiste died in an accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway while returning to Accra after visiting her mum in Sunyani.

In an interview with Adom TV, the driver revealed that the accident happened because he had tried to save a Sprinter Bus from crashing.

The four occupants of the Jeep were rushed to the Bechem Government Hospital where Ebony, her friend, Franky Kuri, and her soldier bodyguard were pronounced dead on arrival.

Watch video of the driver's recount above...