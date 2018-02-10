Home > Entertainment > Music >

This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happened


Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happened

The driver of the vehicle Dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns was travelling in before her tragic accident has spoken for the first time.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ebony Reigns driver has spoken for the first time after the tragic accident that occurred on Thursday night.

The music fraternity has been plunged into a state of mourning following the death of Ebony and two others on the Kumasi-Sunyani road.

READ ALSO: Ebony Reigns A tribute to a young lady whose only crime was sinning differently

The dancehall artiste died in an accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway while returning to Accra after visiting her mum in Sunyani.

In an interview with Adom TV, the driver revealed that the accident happened because he had tried to save a Sprinter Bus from crashing.

The four occupants of the Jeep were rushed to the Bechem Government Hospital where Ebony, her friend, Franky Kuri, and her soldier bodyguard were pronounced dead on arrival.

Watch video of the driver's recount above...

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Meets Naija: Organizers cancel Belgium edition after Ebony's death Ghana Meets Naija Organizers cancel Belgium edition after Ebony's death
Ebony's Death: Prophet reveals two people who KILLED Ebony Ebony's Death Prophet reveals two people who KILLED Ebony
Ebony's Death: Police delayed in saving Ebony – Eyewitness Ebony's Death Police delayed in saving Ebony – Eyewitness
Video: How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death prophecies Video How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death prophecies
Sad: Ebony's last WhatsApp chats reveal how she saw death in Kumasi trip Sad Ebony's last WhatsApp chats reveal how she saw death in Kumasi trip
Video: Efya cries uncontrollably on live TV over Ebony's death Video Efya cries uncontrollably on live TV over Ebony's death

Recommended Videos

Video: How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death prophecies Video How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death prophecies
Video: Efya cries sheds tears over the death of Ebony on live TV Video Efya cries sheds tears over the death of Ebony on live TV
Audio slide: Ebony – Dancefloor Audio slide Ebony – Dancefloor



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet
2 Sad Ebony's last WhatsApp chats reveal how she saw death in Kumasi tripbullet
3 Report Confusion hits Ebony Reigns’ camp, Bullet angry over her...bullet
4 Video How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death propheciesbullet
5 Ebony's Death Ebony was killed by the witches in her family –...bullet
6 Ebony's Death 'I prophesied Ebony’s death' - Kaywabullet
7 Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happenedbullet
8 BONYFIED Top 7 Ebony Reigns songs of 2017bullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 Ebony's Death Prophet reveals two people who KILLED Ebonybullet

Top Videos

1 Video How Ebony mocked prophets after hearing her death propheciesbullet
2 Video This is how Ebony's tragic accident actually happenedbullet
3 Video Efya cries sheds tears over the death of Ebony on live TVbullet
4 Music Video Ebony - Kupebullet
5 Audio slide Ebony – Dancefloorbullet
6 Audio slide Ebony - Shadebullet
7 Music Video RKY - Do Me Saa feat. Yaa Ponobullet
8 Grammy Awards Fuse ODG wins first Grammys for Ghanabullet
9 Video Frenna - Walk Away feat. Mugeez (R2Bees)bullet
10 Video Kuami Eugene - Confusionbullet

Music

RKY - Do Me Saa feat. Yaa Pono
WATCH Love for Ghanaian woman compels Whiteman RKY to sing in Twi
Medikal
Medikal Rapper accused of being on drugs in new viral freestyle video
Kendrick Lamar &amp; SZA - All The Stars
Music Video Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All The Stars
Stephanie Benson - All About Love (Prod. by Martinokeys)
New Music Stephanie Benson - All About Love (Prod. by Martinokeys)