Top 10 most played songs of first week of March

The first week in March on the Ghud Music Chart had Kuami Eugene's "Confusion" making it to the top of the list, causing Joe Mettle's "Bo Noo Ni" to drop to 2nd while Onwawani moved to 3rd.

Ebony's "Hustle" moved from to 4th with "Konkonsa Police" maintaining its position from the previous week and "Sponsor" moved massively from 51st to 9th.

Stonebwoy's "Bawasaaba" made it to the chart after an impressive week and currently holds the 5th position.

BATTLE FOR TOP SPOT

After last week, none of our contenders was able to occupy the top spot. Both dropped positions with Joe Mettle in 2nd and Ebony, 4th.

Nevertheless, Ebony had 4 of her songs in the top 10 while Joe Mettle had 2. Of the total number of airplay cumulated during the week, Ebony's total airplay was reduced from 5.6% to 5.3% and Joe Mettle's total airplay reduced from 6.6% to 6.2% respectively. Joe Mettle's songs were played by 67 radio stations and Ebony's by 55 radio stations.

