Top 10 most played songs of first week of March


The first week in March on the Ghud Music Chart had Kuami Eugene's "Confusion" making it to the top of the list, causing Joe Mettle's "Bo Noo Ni" to drop to 2nd while Onwawani moved to 3rd.

Ebony's "Hustle" moved from to 4th with "Konkonsa Police" maintaining its position from the previous week and "Sponsor" moved massively from 51st to 9th.

Stonebwoy's "Bawasaaba" made it to the chart after an impressive week and currently holds the 5th position.

Much respect to the top 3 radio stations, @live919fm, @y1079fm and Oseikrom FM for playing the top 10 songs the most.

Follow us for your favorite artiste’s stats. This information was collected from Ghud Music Database used in tracking radio airplay of songs by Ghanaian record signed artistes from 75+ radio stations.

BATTLE FOR TOP SPOT

After last week, none of our contenders was able to occupy the top spot. Both dropped positions with Joe Mettle in 2nd and Ebony, 4th.

Nevertheless, Ebony had 4 of her songs in the top 10 while Joe Mettle had 2. Of the total number of airplay cumulated during the week, Ebony's total airplay was reduced from 5.6% to 5.3% and Joe Mettle's total airplay reduced from 6.6% to 6.2% respectively. Joe Mettle's songs were played by 67 radio stations and Ebony's by 55 radio stations.

Follow us for your favorite artiste’s stats. Contact Ghud Music for detailed information on this chart. This information was collected from Ghud Music Database used in tracking radio airplay of songs by Ghanaian record signed artistes from 75+ radio stations.

