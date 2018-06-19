Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Top 10 Reggae/Dancehall songs of 2018 (thus far)


Pulse list Top 10 Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall songs of 2018 (thus far)

Here are the top Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall/Afro-Dancehall songs of 2018 thus far.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It’s been a very slow year so far for the Reggae, Dancehall and Afro-Dancehall fraternity if you ask me. The truth is, it’s been super slow.

READ MORE: Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)

Unlike mid-last year where several Reggae and Dancehall hit records topped charts across the country, this year has seen a massive drop.

READ MORE: Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Jupitar, Epixode, Ras Kuuku and other top artistes were on top of charts last year with several songs but can hardly boast of even three hits for this year.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Highlife/Afro-pop songs of 2018 (thus far)

Below are the top Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall/Afro-Dancehall songs of 2018 thus far.

1. Stonebwoy - Tomorrow

 

2. Jupitar - Like Me (Attitude Riddim)

 

3. Shatta Rako - Mic Check

 

4. Addi Self - Today Too

 

5. Stonebwoy - Loyalty

 

6. Shatta Wale - Dukui

 

7. Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militants

 

8. Joint 77 - Otophista

 

9. Captan - Don't Complain

 

10. Shatta Wale - Gringo

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Richy Rymz - Do That Tin feat. Ms Forson Music Video Richy Rymz - Do That Tin feat. Ms Forson
Music Video: Chi-Don – Wonderful God feat. Abi Walker Music Video Chi-Don – Wonderful God feat. Abi Walker
Watch: Gospel songstress Aquia releases "Our Father" featuring Carl Clottey Watch Gospel songstress Aquia releases "Our Father" featuring Carl Clottey
WATCH: Kofi Mole, Kwesi Arthur hit the streets in "Mensah" music video WATCH Kofi Mole, Kwesi Arthur hit the streets in "Mensah" music video
Guru: Rapper reveals how he sacrificed his career for Wutah Guru Rapper reveals how he sacrificed his career for Wutah
#IPICKKWESIA18: Make sure Kwesi Arthur brings BET award to Ghana - Sarkodie urges fans #IPICKKWESIA18 Make sure Kwesi Arthur brings BET award to Ghana - Sarkodie urges fans

Recommended Videos

Video: Richy Rymz - Do That Tin feat. Ms Forson Video Richy Rymz - Do That Tin feat. Ms Forson
Audio: Jupitar - Like Me (Attitude Riddim) Audio Jupitar - Like Me (Attitude Riddim)
Audio: Shatta Wale - Dukui Audio Shatta Wale - Dukui



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
2 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works with Zylofon Cashbullet
3 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
4 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
5 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod. by...bullet
6 WATCH Kofi Mole, Kwesi Arthur hit the streets in "Mensah"...bullet
7 Pulse list Top 10 Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall songs of 2018...bullet
8 Guru Rapper reveals how he sacrificed his career for Wutahbullet
9 BET Awards 2018 Kwesi Arthur nominated for "Viewers'...bullet
10 New Music Nana Yaa - Woman Power (Prod. by Citruss Beatz)bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List Top 10 Highlife/Afro-pop songs of 2018 (thus far)
Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)
Pulse List Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)
Happy AU Day 10 new Ghanaian songs to celebrate AU Day with
Pulse list 5 best C-Zar songs of all time
Sista Afia Singer grabs 3 nominations at 3rd TV Music Video Awards
VIDEO Janet Jackson performs Akwaaba dance at 2018 Billboard Awards

Top Videos

1 Video Maccasio - Lyrical Stamina feat. Stone Brainbullet
2 Music Video Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet
3 Music Video Patience Nyarko - Obi Nyanime feat. Bro Sammybullet
4 Audio Jay Peacock - N'adombullet
5 Audio Kofi Kinaata - The Whole Showbullet
6 Video Ko-Jo Cue & Shaker - Up & Awake feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet
7 Music Video Joyce Blessing - I Swerve Youbullet
8 Music Video King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeezbullet
9 Music Video Aquia - Our Father feat. Carl Clotteybullet
10 Music Video Tasha - Kotosabullet

Music

E.L - Wosa feat. Joey B (Prod. by Pee On Da Beat)
New Music E.L - Wosa feat. Joey B (Prod. by Pee On Da Beat)
Bisa Kdei - Asew feat. Mic Flammez
Music Video Bisa Kdei - Asew feat. Mic Flammez
5th AFRIMA debuts 4 new award categories
5th AFRIMA debuts 4 new award categories
Guru calls on investors like Zylofon Media to support showbiz
Guru Rapper calls on investors like Zylofon Media to support Ghana showbiz