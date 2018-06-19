Top 10 Reggae/Dancehall songs of 2018 (thus far)

news

It’s been a very slow year so far for the Reggae, Dancehall and Afro-Dancehall fraternity if you ask me. The truth is, it’s been super slow.

READ MORE: Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)

Unlike mid-last year where several Reggae and Dancehall hit records topped charts across the country, this year has seen a massive drop.

READ MORE: Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Jupitar, Epixode, Ras Kuuku and other top artistes were on top of charts last year with several songs but can hardly boast of even three hits for this year.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Highlife/Afro-pop songs of 2018 (thus far)

Below are the top Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall/Afro-Dancehall songs of 2018 thus far.

1. Stonebwoy - Tomorrow

2. Jupitar - Like Me (Attitude Riddim)

3. Shatta Rako - Mic Check

4. Addi Self - Today Too

5. Stonebwoy - Loyalty

6. Shatta Wale - Dukui

7. Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militants

8. Joint 77 - Otophista

9. Captan - Don't Complain

10. Shatta Wale - Gringo