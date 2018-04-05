Home > Entertainment > Music >

TV Africa’s rap show 'Temperature' restores hope in music talents


'Temperature' TV Africa’s rap show restores hope in music talents

Temperature is a platform formed by the station to give young rappers and Dancehall artiste the opportunity to show the world what they have in terms of rap music.

  • Published:
TV Africa’s rap show 'Temperature' restores hope in music talents play

TV Africa’s rap show 'Temperature' restores hope in music talents

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For rap and Dancehall music lovers, TV Africa has brought joy with their newly exuberant, vibrant and sensational Rap talent show ‘’Temperature ‘’ with the ever loving Baba Gee as host.

Over the years, rap talent shows have seen quite an impressive amount of development in Ghana.

In the late 90's and early 2000’s talent hunt shows like Embassy Pleasure, Kidda Fest, Concert Party, Bless The Mic, Osu Street Carnival, Kasahari Level, Music Music, Sounds Splash, Brown Berry Show, Dr. Carl Radio Show, Amazing Child, Talented Kids, MTN Hit Maker, Vodafone Icons etc have undoubtedly groomed and nurtured most of the great music talents namely Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Efya, Kidi, Kuame Eugene just to mention a few.

The latest and the biggest currently running is concerned is TV Africa's ‘’Temperature’’. Temperature is a platform formed by the station to give young rappers and Dancehall artiste the opportunity to show the world what they have in terms of rap music.

play TV Africa’s rap show 'Temperature' restores hope in music talents

READ MORE: Daddy Lumba Jnr re-brands; changes stage name to Kwame Anokye

The show does not only give these unsung artists the room to exhibit their skills but also serve as a guide. They are nurtured and advised by the producers of the show who only do not have experience but also have a track record of producing stars.

To most of these talents and industry players, Temperature has come at the right time, an era where most of the TV channels are saturated with foreign contents.

TV Africa’s Temperature in the short time of airing has attracted a number of the youth and music lovers.

Every Saturday 7:30 pm is the time to watch.

To many critics, 'Temperature' has come to unearth fresh talents into the music fraternity.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Gifty Osei: Gospel musician eyes BET Awards Gifty Osei Gospel musician eyes BET Awards
Music Video: Deon Boakye - Ma Ware Music Video Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
Music Video: DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie Music Video DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie
New Music: Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi & BPM (Prod. by BPM) New Music Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi & BPM (Prod. by BPM)
Daddy Lumba Junior: Singer re-brands; changes stage name to Kwame Anokye Daddy Lumba Junior Singer re-brands; changes stage name to Kwame Anokye
New Music: Akeju - Kiss & Tell remix feat. Beenie Man New Music Akeju - Kiss & Tell remix feat. Beenie Man

Recommended Videos

Video: Deon Boakye - Ma Ware Video Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
Video: DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie Video DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie
Video: KiDi - Adiepena Video KiDi - Adiepena



Top Articles

1 Photo Has Bullet found late Ebony Reigns' replacement?bullet
2 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
4 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
5 Stonebwoy Dancehall swerves Zylofon Media gig for Sogakope concertbullet
6 Music Video Kumi Guitar - Betweenerbullet
7 New Music Patapaa - One Corner feat. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty...bullet
8 Photos Shatta Wale, Edem, others shake Aflao on Easter Sundaybullet
9 Ayat Afro-trap star debuts Apple Music’s “African...bullet
10 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte...bullet

Related Articles

Music Video Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
Music Video DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie
New Music Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi & BPM (Prod. by BPM)
New Music Akeju - Kiss & Tell remix feat. Beenie Man
Music Video KiDi - Adiepena
New Music Sista Afia - Slay Queen (Prod. by WillisBeatz)
Daddy Lumba Junior Singer re-brands; changes stage name to Kwame Anokye
McBriggs This London based Ghanaian Afrobeat singer's new video will brighten your day

Top Videos

1 Video Tic Tac - Pene Mame feat. KiDibullet
2 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Video KiDi - Adiepenabullet
4 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee & Notnice Diss)bullet
5 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
6 Grammy Awards Fuse ODG wins first Grammys for Ghanabullet
7 Music Video KiDi & Viva Band - Odobullet
8 Music Video Mr. Mageek - Another Man feat. Youngbullet
9 Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazibullet
10 Video Mayorkun - Bobo feat. Davidobullet

Music

KiDi - Adiepena
Music Video KiDi - Adiepena
Sista Afia - Slay Queen (Prod. by Willis Beatz)
New Music Sista Afia - Slay Queen (Prod. by WillisBeatz)
McBriggs This London based Ghanaian Afrobeat singer's new video will brighten your day
Traders work on the floor during the Spotify IPO at the the New York Stock Exchange on the day the music streaming service begans trading its shares as SPOT
Spotify Music streaming company soars in $26 billion stock debut