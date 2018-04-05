news

For rap and Dancehall music lovers, TV Africa has brought joy with their newly exuberant, vibrant and sensational Rap talent show ‘’Temperature ‘’ with the ever loving Baba Gee as host.

Over the years, rap talent shows have seen quite an impressive amount of development in Ghana.

In the late 90's and early 2000’s talent hunt shows like Embassy Pleasure, Kidda Fest, Concert Party, Bless The Mic, Osu Street Carnival, Kasahari Level, Music Music, Sounds Splash, Brown Berry Show, Dr. Carl Radio Show, Amazing Child, Talented Kids, MTN Hit Maker, Vodafone Icons etc have undoubtedly groomed and nurtured most of the great music talents namely Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Efya, Kidi, Kuame Eugene just to mention a few.

The latest and the biggest currently running is concerned is TV Africa's ‘’Temperature’’. Temperature is a platform formed by the station to give young rappers and Dancehall artiste the opportunity to show the world what they have in terms of rap music.

The show does not only give these unsung artists the room to exhibit their skills but also serve as a guide. They are nurtured and advised by the producers of the show who only do not have experience but also have a track record of producing stars.

To most of these talents and industry players, Temperature has come at the right time, an era where most of the TV channels are saturated with foreign contents.

TV Africa’s Temperature in the short time of airing has attracted a number of the youth and music lovers.

Every Saturday 7:30 pm is the time to watch.

To many critics, 'Temperature' has come to unearth fresh talents into the music fraternity.