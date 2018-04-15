Home > Entertainment > Music >

TV3 cuts feed immediately Nana Aba comes on stage to present award


VGMA2018 TV3 cuts live feed immediately Nana Aba comes on stage to present award

The TV station immediately issued a statement on Twitter saying the transmission break was due to "technical issue."

There was a break in transmission of the  2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on TV3 when Nana Aba Anamoah, a fired employee of the TV station was called to present an award.

play

 

Nana Aba, who now works with GHOne TV, was called to present the Best Music Video award. Shortly after she went on stage to present the award, there was a break in the live feed, fuelling speculation that the incident was delibrate.

The TV station immediately issued a statement on Twitter acknowledging the incident but said it was due to "technical issue."

"Apologies for the loss in transmission. We had a technical issue that briefly affected the live feed of the VGMA2018. Issue was rectified immediately. We got back, so you didn't miss any of the winners," TV3 said.

