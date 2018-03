24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gospel music performer Noble Nketsiah bounces back with a new single, titled “Meto” (I Will Sing).

“Meto” features Morris Babyface; rap by born-again Lemaine- formerly of G-Life rap group, and vocal backing by singer Bernice Adjei-Kyere.

The mid-tempo Afro-Urban Gospel single is accompanied by a classic music video directed by Optic Effect.

Explaining why it took him long to come back, Noble Nketsiah told Pulse.com.gh via email that “I have recorded over 35 very good songs but have been struggling on which to release at what time. Also, I have been working behind the scene and ready to re-launch the Implementation Phase of my ‘Kids-Off-the-Streets’ Project”.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid view with us.