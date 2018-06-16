WATCH: Aquia releases "Our Father" featuring Carl Clottey

news

One of Ghana’s promising Gospels songstress Doris Akua Temeng- Holmes ‘Aquia’ is out with the official music video for her latest single, titled “Our Father”.

The song, which was produced by legendary Ghanaian record producer Zapp Mallet, features male vocalist Carl Clottey.

Directed by Joe Ceedi, the film takes viewers to the beautiful Ocean View Resort where the two, garbed in white attire, extol and panegyrize God’s name.

Aquia describes gospel music as an inspirational component in music that touches more hearts and soul. It is meant to redeem, inspire and deliver us from whatever situation we might find ourselves. She also emphasizes her love for God and things of God. “I am a firm Christian. I love and worship God for who He is and what he is in my life”, she states.

She reveals she wrote her first song 16yrs ago with a wonderful inspiration from life. One can easily tell Aquia’s gospel music class has a rhythmic fusion of jazz and cools bars and easily enjoyed by all. Her reason is that she plans on reaching out to young people and sending my message to them through her songs.

Born in Dansoman Accra, Aquia is known to have had and developed her singing talent at an early stage in life. She recalls making the most noise amongst her siblings in the house with singing.

She sang in her primary school choir till high school choir. She subsequently formed a band with her friends in school; something that defines people with an original heart of worship and service to God in the musical department.

The sensational singer later relocated to the United States of America to further her education, she is a marketing consultant and fashion designer. Her professional sense and extra work in studying the word of God for more inspiration, and direction was dauntless.

She subsequently wrote “Metodwom” and “Mensuro” which literally means “Fear not”. She recently recorded these singles with Zapp Mallet; one of Ghana’s finest Engineers.

The evergreen Aquia reveals her inspiration for these songs was received from some difficult times she went through.

“God has been good to us all in so many unexplainable ways. I look back and all I see is his love and grace that has been with me and family and friends. It got to a point I saw death in the face, but God saved me. He had a purpose for keeping me alive and that is to create a well-meaning impact for souls that listen to my songs,” she added.

She promises to release her album next year and assures every listener for a life-changing experience with her songs. She concluded by reminding everyone that God loves everyone and it's never late for him to fulfil his promise in our lives. She seeks to encourage us that we shouldn't give up.

Watch the full music video below.