DahRealDude shows off stack of dollars in “I Get It”


DahRealDude US-Ghanaian rapper shows off stack of dollars in new video “I Get It”

The mid-tempo Hip-hop jam which features newcomers; Lil Burna and Billionaire Swagger, comes with an indoor party-themed music video.

DahRealDude play

DahRealDude
One of Ghana’s youngest rising stars, DahRealDude is set to make strides this year as he releases the official video for his latest jam, titled “I Get It”.

play DahRealDude

 

DahRealDude, who had a ‘lit’ prelude verse on the jam, was spotted having an indoor party with his hood boys.

In the 3:46 minutes video, the rap virtuoso is seen showing off some stack of dollars while having wild fun with his hood boys.

play DahRealDude

 

“I Get It” was produced by Alexay Beats and the classic video directed by Logan Films.

The video was released under his management, African Money Gang.

Watch the full video below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

Download the audio from the left of lead.

