One of Ghana’s youngest rising stars, DahRealDude is set to make strides this year as he releases the official video for his latest jam, titled “I Get It”.

The mid-tempo Hip-hop jam which features newcomers; Lil Burna and Billionaire Swagger, comes with an indoor party-themed music video.

DahRealDude, who had a ‘lit’ prelude verse on the jam, was spotted having an indoor party with his hood boys.

In the 3:46 minutes video, the rap virtuoso is seen showing off some stack of dollars while having wild fun with his hood boys.

“I Get It” was produced by Alexay Beats and the classic video directed by Logan Films.

The video was released under his management, African Money Gang.

Watch the full video below

