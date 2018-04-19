Home > Entertainment > Music >

WATCH: Lady Kess drops colourful video for "To Wo Boase"


WATCH Lady Kess drops colourful video for "To Wo Boase"

The song was accompanied by a classy, colourful and botanical filled film directed by Skyweb.

  • Published:
Lady Kess in "To Wo Boase" music video

Lady Kess in "To Wo Boase" music video
One of Ghana’s favourite Gospel songstresses, Lady Kess is poised to make strides this year as she unveils yet another classy film for her latest potential hit single, titled “To Wo Boase”.

Lady Kess, whose legal name is Akua Kesewaa, make a huge impact when he debut single “Ma Wani Ngye” exploded instantly, topping several chats.

play Lady Kess in "To Wo Boase" music video

 

Her latest masterpiece “To Wo Boase”, a Twi phrase which translates as ‘exercise patience’, is equally capable of topping chats considering the content.

The song was accompanied by a classy, colourful and botanical filled film directed by Skyweb.

play Lady Kess in "To Wo Boase" music video

 

The 4:40 minutes film walks views and listeners through the challenges that come in life and how ‘patience’ can help one conquer.

“To Wo Boase” encourages Christians to endure the challenges, obstacles and temptations that come in life and trust in God for a victory.

Enjoy the full video below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

