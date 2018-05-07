Home > Entertainment > Music >

WATCH: Maccasio drops "Mma" music video ahead of Mother's Day


WATCH Maccasio drops "Mma" music video ahead of Mother's Day celebration

Maccasio is out with a song for mothers ahead of the annual Mother’s Day celebration.

  • Published:
Maccasio in Mma music video play

Maccasio in Mma music video
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

ZOLA Music record label frontman, Sherif Abdul Majeed ‘Maccasio’ is out with a song for mothers ahead of the annual Mother’s Day celebration.

The song, titled “Mma” (Mom), rhapsodises all hardworking women across the world.

Featuring one of Tamale’s recognised singers, Ahmed Adams, the song highlights the struggles that women go through just to keep the entire family or household in shape.

“Mma” is accompanied by a classic music video that just portrays the concept of the song.

The mid-tempo Afrobeats was produced by MoG and mixed by Tizzle, and the video directed by Joe Gameli.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Ghana DJ Awards 2018: Ebony's DJ, Hypeman, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Switch, Patapaa win big; see full list of winners Ghana DJ Awards 2018 Ebony's DJ, Hypeman, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Switch, Patapaa win big; see full list of winners
Dancehall King: Stonebwoy will collaborate with Shatta Wale should he request Dancehall King Stonebwoy will collaborate with Shatta Wale should he request
Music Video: Haywaya - Odo Yewu Music Video Haywaya - Odo Yewu
Shatta Wale: Singer begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo' Shatta Wale Singer begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo'
New Music: E.L - "Yaa Wor" + "Pump Pump” + “De Plug” feat. Teephlow New Music E.L - "Yaa Wor" + "Pump Pump” + “De Plug” feat. Teephlow
New Music: Rap Fada - Otan feat. Bra Jyoe (Prod. by Willis Beatz) New Music Rap Fada - Otan feat. Bra Jyoe (Prod. by Willis Beatz)

Recommended Videos

Video: Haywaya - Odo Yewu Video Haywaya - Odo Yewu
Music Video: Shatta Wale - Gringo Music Video Shatta Wale - Gringo
Video: Sista Afia - Slay Queen Video Sista Afia - Slay Queen



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
2 Shatta Wale Singer begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo'bullet
3 Olamide Nigerian star goes 'crazy' over Shatta Wale's "Gringo"bullet
4 New Music Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah & Obrafuor (Prod....bullet
5 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
6 'Gringo' Social media users 'mock' Shatta Wale over new videobullet
7 Ghana DJ Awards 2018 Ebony's DJ, Hypeman, DJ Vyrusky, DJ...bullet
8 VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each;...bullet
9 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works...bullet
10 New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)bullet

Related Articles

Ghana DJ Awards 2018 Ebony's DJ, Hypeman, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Switch, Patapaa win big; see full list of winners
Dancehall King Stonebwoy will collaborate with Shatta Wale should he request
Music Video Haywaya - Odo Yewu
Shatta Wale Singer begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo'
New Music E.L - "Yaa Wor" + "Pump Pump” + “De Plug” feat. Teephlow

Top Videos

1 Music Video Shatta Wale - Gringobullet
2 Video Sista Afia - Slay Queenbullet
3 Video Becca - Sumyebullet
4 Music Video Stonebwoy - Tomorrowbullet
5 Video Haywaya - Odo Yewubullet
6 Audio Shatta Wale - Gringobullet
7 Video Kofi Kinaata - Playbullet
8 Trailer Berimah Kusi - Afa feat. Kofi Sarpongbullet
9 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
10 Audio Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintainbullet

Music

Paris Beatz unveils 5 new artistes from Takoradi
Paris Beatz Record producer unveils 5 new artistes from Takoradi
Gospel artiste Stevein Oil is preparing to release his latest single, ‘Nobody Dey.’
Stevein Oil Gospel singer returns with "Nobody Dey" May 18
Sista Afia - Slay Queen
Music Video Sista Afia - Slay Queen
Western Music Awards 2018 slated for Saturday, May 12
For the Love of the Region Western Music Awards 2018 slated for Saturday, May 12