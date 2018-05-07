WATCH: Maccasio drops "Mma" music video ahead of Mother's Day

news

ZOLA Music record label frontman, Sherif Abdul Majeed ‘Maccasio’ is out with a song for mothers ahead of the annual Mother’s Day celebration.

The song, titled “Mma” (Mom), rhapsodises all hardworking women across the world.

Featuring one of Tamale’s recognised singers, Ahmed Adams, the song highlights the struggles that women go through just to keep the entire family or household in shape.

“Mma” is accompanied by a classic music video that just portrays the concept of the song.

The mid-tempo Afrobeats was produced by MoG and mixed by Tizzle, and the video directed by Joe Gameli.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.