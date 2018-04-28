WATCH: Mike Akox 'outclasses' Jamaican star Kranium in Sydney

news

Australia-based Ghanaian Afro-pop artiste, Mike Akox reportedly 'outclassed' popular Jamaican Reggae artiste Kranium with a stupendous performance in a sold-out concert at Oxford Arts Factory in Sydney (Australia).

Born in real life as Michael Akosah, Mike Akox and Kranium were the only artistes who were billed to perform on the night.

Known for his delectable stage priories, immediately Mike Akox splintered unto the stage, he got the entire auditorium singing out loud to his popular tunes.

His transition onto the stage was greatly refreshing and his costume and command on the mouthpiece was extremely fantastic.

The energetic performer, Mike Akox, who spent almost thirty-five Minutes on stage, performed nine of his hit songs which conclude his trending single "Love Me".

"Love Me" is currently on one of the biggest Spotify created playlist called ‘Urban Flavour’, currently at 140,000 plus plays— with Akox being the only Ghanaian artiste on the ‘Urban Flavour’ playlist alongside Drake and Wizkid from USA and Nigeria respectively.

The event was mediated by club things. According to Razzonline’s reporter Francis Tuken, although, Jamaica’s celebrated reggae and dancehall artiste, Kranium also dazzled patrons with a scintillating performance, Mike Akox did magnificently well and was the best entertainer for the night.

