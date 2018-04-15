Watch Sarkodie’s glorious 16 minutes performance at VGMA 2018

news

2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ “Best Rapper of the Year” winner, Sarkodie proved why he is worth the accolade when he stormed the stage and wowed hundreds of patrons.

The event, which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre, saw an awe-inspiring performance from the Sarkcess Music label owner.

He appeared on stage with what seems to be a choir with lanterns and Akwaboah as the conductor.

Sarkodie kicked off his spectacular 16 minutes performance with a freestyle with a live band (not sure of the song) before dropping one of the biggest songs off of his “Highest” album, titled “Glory” featuring Yung L.

Immediately after “Glory” performance, the host DJ Black charged him to take his fans back.

It was at this point that Sarkodie heated up and dropped back to back hits, ‘stirring up' the whole auditorium in the process.

One more thing, he brought on stage young talent, B4bonah, to perform their collaboration, titled “Dear God”.

He ended his performance by echoing his road safety campaign and called on all industry players to get involved.

Watch the entire glorious 16 minutes performance by Sarkodie below.

