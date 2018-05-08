news

Zylofon Music signed Dancehall performer and record producer, Shatta Wale has finally explained the concept of his trending new video, titled “Gringo”.

In an interview with Joy News, he said the core message behind the song and the video shows how he rose from the bottom to the top, and how he managed to conquer the music industry.

“It’s a Mexican term meaning foreigner. People saw Shatta Wale as a foreigner. This is a stranger who came to conquer the music industry. I wanted to break barriers for everyone to know who Shatta Wale is”, he revealed.

He added that the video, which has created a lot of buzz since its release, is an introduction to his upcoming album, ‘The Reign.’

Wale further noted that there are already requests for collaborations, and as such he is optimistic ‘The Reign’ will be a great album.