Fast rising songstress Tasha has finally dropped the official music video for her latest track, titled “Kotosa” (meaning ‘squat and dance’ in Twi).

The Afrobeats song, produced by Dr Ray, encourage listeners to boogie even in their problems.

“Kotosa”, directed by Alex Adjei, features some wild choreography performances.

Enjoy the video released under Leghacy Entertainment record label below.