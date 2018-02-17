Watch video of Frank Kuri leading praises in Church

news

Besides Ebony Reigns who died in the gory car accident on Thursday 8th February 2018, her best friend Frank Kuri and bodyguard, Francis Atsu Vondee who were in the same car also died.

Frank Kuri’s father is a pastor at a branch of The Church of Pentecost in the USA. She died in the car accident with Ebony few days after she had returned to Ghana from the USA.

There have been several allegations concerning the lifestyle of Frank Kuri when she was alive. According to rumors, she was a lezbian and Ebony Reigns was her lesbian partner.

Well, whatever the truth may be, the dead do not talk and nobody has the moral right to judge her.

There is a video showing Frank Kuri leading praises at her father’s church.

The video proves she is not just a good dancer as we knew her to be, she is equally a very good singer. May She Rest In peace