Western Music Awards 2018 slated for Saturday, May 12

Westline Entertainment, organisers of Western Music Awards has slated Saturday May 12, 2018 for the second edition of the annual music awards for Artistes with Western Region origin.

Sponsored by Rigworld Training Center, the Western Music Awards which will take place at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi will award hardworking Artistes from the secular and gospel fraternity with 2017 as the review year.

“72 Artistes were nominated this year in 22 categories. There would be Lifetime Achievement Awards for three legends from the Western Region namely Safohene Djani, Rev. Dr. Wosonewona Yeboah and Gyedu-Blay Ambolley,” Nana Kwesi Coomson, Public Relations Officer of the awards revealed.

Kofi Kinaata, Nero X, Ayesem, Paulina Oduro, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, S.K. Frimpong, Corp Sayvee, an Artiste from America, Tru7h are amongst the Artistes to perform at the well-publicized awards which is heavily supported by the Western Region’s wing of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

Dubbed ‘For the Love of the Region,’ tickets for this year’s awards go for GHC 30 regular, GHC50 standard and GHC100 VIP. Red carpet for the awards starts at 6:45pm and the main event starts at 8pm.