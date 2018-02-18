Why Ebony's dad is not wearing black clothes to mourn daughter

news

Mr. Nana Poku Kwarteng, father of late dancehall act, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony Reigns has revealed why he has been seen in all-white apparels after the passing of his daughter in a car crash.

In a report sighted on Zionfelix.net, father of the late “Date Ur Fada” hitmaker said his choice of clothes was as a result of what his customs demanded in the event of a death of his family member.

According to the custom, a father was supposed to wear white clothes if he was losing a child for the first time.

The spokesman for the family indicated that Mr. Nana Poku Kwarteng’s way of dressing was in line with the Akan tradition and there was nothing wrong with it. The mouthpiece of the family also vehemently ruled out the connection of Ebony’s father’s choice of clothing to any form of ritual or occultism.

culled from yen.com.gh