Willi Roi banned from Zylofon FM


Willie Roi has been banned from participating on Zylofon FM's "Showbiz Agenda" show.

Legendary record producer and Manager of the Zylofon Arts Club, Willie Roi has been banned from participating on Zylofon FM's "Showbiz Agenda" show and any other programmes.

The decision by Zylofon Media follows his recent outburst on the radio station. His outburst coupled with some social media posts have come under severe castigation, putting his employers in the bad light almost all the time.

According to Entertainmentgh, Roi did not get the outright dismissal, however, confirmed reports indicate that Management has banned him from participating in any programme on the radio station.

Zylofon Media's Head of Communications, Sammy Baah, confirmed the decision by Management Wednesday, March 14.

It is also not clear, if Willie Roi has also been barred from making appearances on other stations, but as it stands now, Management of Zylofon has directed him to concentrate on his core job, training the up and coming stars at the Zylofon Arts Club.

