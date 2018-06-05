Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wiyaala, Reggie 'N' Bollie rock Queen’s 92nd birthday party


Photos & Video Wiyaala, Reggie 'N' Bollie rock Queen’s 92nd birthday party

They were joined by KK Fosu to a great cheer from the audience who were delighted to acknowledge the presence of the popular High Life artiste.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wiyaala, Reggie 'N' Bollie rock Queen’s 92nd birthday party play

Wiyaala, Reggie 'N' Bollie rock Queen’s 92nd birthday party
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Queen Elizabeth II’s 92 birthday celebrations went off with the biggest bang last week as the British High Commissioners Residence was in party mood as the audience and celebrities drank and danced to the good vibes of Reggie 'N' Bollie, Wiyaala and KK Fosu, backed by the Djimba World Band and DJ Ashmen.

After speeches by the British High Commissioner, Mr Iain Walker and the Minister for Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta and accompanied by Wiyaala singing the Ghana and British national anthems, the fun really started.

Reggie 'N' Bollie were outstanding, professional and polished, the revellers danced enthusiastically to their seamless stream of songs including UK Chart hit “New Girl”, “On The Floor” and a live band rendition of old favourites like “You May kiss The Bride”.

play Actor Abraham Attah at the Queen’s 92nd birthday party

READ MORE: Rapper Sarkodie breaks silence on his 'arrogant' appearance

They were joined by KK Fosu to a great cheer from the audience who were delighted to acknowledge the presence of the popular High Life artiste.

Then Wiyaala appeared and worked the audience like the professional diva she most surely is. No one was spared as Wiyaala brought her victims to the stage and mercilessly rocked their bodies late into the night.

Watch the video here:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Oops! New artiste to hit number one on YouTube in 24hrs has never happened before - Bullet Oops! New artiste to hit number one on YouTube in 24hrs has never happened before - Bullet
David Nicol-Sey: Meet the director behind iconic videos from Sarkodie, Ice Prince, DJ Neptune, Stanley Enow, others David Nicol-Sey Meet the director behind iconic videos from Sarkodie, Ice Prince, DJ Neptune, Stanley Enow, others
Pappy Kojo, Medikal: Rappers announce joint EP “Idi Amin 1971” with controversial cover artwork Pappy Kojo, Medikal Rappers announce joint EP “Idi Amin 1971” with controversial cover artwork
Video: Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trusting Video Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trusting
Exclusive: E.L and Joey B hit the studio for new collabo Exclusive E.L and Joey B hit the studio for new collabo
Listen: Ova Wise releases "Me & You" Listen Ova Wise releases "Me & You"

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trusting Music Video Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trusting
Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Fire Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Fire
Music Video: King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeez Music Video King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeez



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
2 David Nicol-Sey Meet the director behind iconic videos from Sarkodie,...bullet
3 Oops! New artiste to hit number one on YouTube in 24hrs has never...bullet
4 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works with...bullet
5 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
6 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod....bullet
7 Listen Ova Wise releases "Me & You"bullet
8 Pappy Kojo, Medikal Rappers announce joint EP “Idi Amin...bullet
9 Exclusive E.L and Joey B hit the studio for new collabobullet
10 New Music Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Firebullet

Related Articles

First Klass United Kingdom-based record label officially signs Ghanaian artiste Obibini Takyi Jnr
David Nicol-Sey Meet the director behind iconic videos from Sarkodie, Ice Prince, DJ Neptune, Stanley Enow, others
Pappy Kojo, Medikal Rappers announce joint EP “Idi Amin 1971” with controversial cover artwork
Oops! New artiste to hit number one on YouTube in 24hrs has never happened before - Bullet
Video Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trusting
Exclusive E.L and Joey B hit the studio for new collabo
Listen Ova Wise releases "Me & You"

Top Videos

1 Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Firebullet
2 Audio Guilty Beatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojobullet
3 Music Video King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeezbullet
4 Audio Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Asamoah Gyanbullet
5 Audio Sarkodie - Hope (Brighter Day) feat. Obrafourbullet
6 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wo Ne Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
7 Audio Riddim Boss - Body Fi Body feat. Shatta Wale, Patapaa,...bullet
8 Audio Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Twobullet
9 Video Flowking Stone – Shake For Daddy ft. Patapaa (Prod...bullet
10 Music Video DJ Mensah - Say I Do feat. Sarkodiebullet

Music

First Klass United Kingdom-based record label officially signs Ghanaian artiste Obibini Takyi Jnr
Wakili
Wakili Afrobeats songstress out with new single "Today Today" featuring HV
Mr Abodie, Kofi Kinaata have a new sound coming May 31
LISTEN Mr Abodie hooks up with Kofi Kinaata on debut single "Soakodi"
Pusha T Rapper continues feud with Drake on 'The story of Adidon' response