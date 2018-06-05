Wiyaala, Reggie 'N' Bollie rock Queen’s 92nd birthday party

news

Queen Elizabeth II’s 92 birthday celebrations went off with the biggest bang last week as the British High Commissioners Residence was in party mood as the audience and celebrities drank and danced to the good vibes of Reggie 'N' Bollie, Wiyaala and KK Fosu, backed by the Djimba World Band and DJ Ashmen.

After speeches by the British High Commissioner, Mr Iain Walker and the Minister for Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta and accompanied by Wiyaala singing the Ghana and British national anthems, the fun really started.

Reggie 'N' Bollie were outstanding, professional and polished, the revellers danced enthusiastically to their seamless stream of songs including UK Chart hit “New Girl”, “On The Floor” and a live band rendition of old favourites like “You May kiss The Bride”.

They were joined by KK Fosu to a great cheer from the audience who were delighted to acknowledge the presence of the popular High Life artiste.

Then Wiyaala appeared and worked the audience like the professional diva she most surely is. No one was spared as Wiyaala brought her victims to the stage and mercilessly rocked their bodies late into the night.

Watch the video here: