Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wiyaala's VGMA nominees’ party snub is funny but serious issue


VGMA 2018 Wiyaala's VGMA nominees’ party snub is funny but serious issue

Wiyaala refused to show up at the just ended VGMA nominees' party including her manager John Sherren.

  • Published:
Wiyaala chose farming over VGMA nominees' announcement and party play

Wiyaala chose farming over VGMA nominees' announcement and party
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Just like every year, the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is swimming in fresh controversies – mostly regarding some ‘undeserving’ nominees and misplacement of genres in a few of the categories.

A few musicians have weighed in on the nominees' list with many critiquing the board for doing a poor work.

The latest to comment on the issue is multiple award-winning Afropop songstress Noella Wiyaala.

She was invited to the nomination announcement and party which took place at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday, March 3.

But, the “Leno” singer refused to show up including her manager John Sherren.

play Wiyaala (Twitter)

 

READ MORE: Ebony - Aseda

Explaining her decision via Twitter on Sunday, March 4, she said she was at her family farm working hard to put food on the table.

“#VGMA2018 @CharterhouseGH @VodafoneMusicGH Thanks for the invitation to the launch last night. Sorry I couldn't come. I was at the family farm #Funsi putting food on the table,” she tweeted.

 

Her statement may be funny but somehow affirms how the majority of musicians and tastemakers have lost interest in the award scheme.

For someone like Wiyaala, who has been sidelined for so many years despite her several international tours and winning many hearts across the globe, it’s a big deal – not funny.

Her statement could mean she has no interest at all in the award scheme.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Laud Halm-Quartey: Laud De Poet drops new spoken word song -Keeping Hope Alive Laud Halm-Quartey Laud De Poet drops new spoken word song -Keeping Hope Alive
2018 VGMA: VGMA board should embrace diversity - Maccasio makes powerful statement about snub 2018 VGMA VGMA board should embrace diversity - Maccasio makes powerful statement about snub
2018 VGMA: VGMA board is a bunch of idiots and hypocrites - snubbed Jupitar angry 2018 VGMA VGMA board is a bunch of idiots and hypocrites - snubbed Jupitar angry
New Music: Bigail - Push (Prod. by Cash Two) New Music Bigail - Push (Prod. by Cash Two)
2018 VGMA: Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see full list of nominees 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see full list of nominees
O'hene Savànt: US rapper features AJ Nelson, Teephlow and Che Che on latest albums O'hene Savànt US rapper features AJ Nelson, Teephlow and Che Che on latest albums

Recommended Videos

Video: Kumi Guitar - Betweener Video Kumi Guitar - Betweener
Video: Ebony - Aseda Video Ebony - Aseda
Music Video: Mabiina- True Love Music Video Mabiina- True Love



Top Articles

1 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
2 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
3 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet
4 Music Video Ebony - Asedabullet
5 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
6 Music Video Kumi Guitar - Betweenerbullet
7 Ghana Music Awards "Artist of the Year" winners from 1999-2017bullet
8 BONYFIED Top 7 Ebony Reigns songs of 2017bullet
9 New Music Ebony - Konkonsa Policebullet
10 O'hene Savànt US rapper features AJ Nelson, Teephlow...bullet

Related Articles

New Music Bigail - Push (Prod. by Cash Two)
2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see full list of nominees
O'hene Savànt US rapper features AJ Nelson, Teephlow and Che Che on latest albums
Music Video Kumi Guitar - Betweener
Music Video Ebony - Aseda
Music Video Mabiina -True Love
Music Video Bigail - Push

Top Videos

1 Video Ebony - Asedabullet
2 Video Kumi Guitar - Betweenerbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale releases a mega song attacking fake pastorsbullet
4 Audio Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina (Prod. by Paris Beatz)bullet
5 Audio Ebony - Konkonsa Policebullet
6 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
7 Music Video RKY - Do Me Saa feat. Yaa Ponobullet
8 Video Strongman - Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugenebullet
9 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Hammerbullet
10 Music Video MUSIGA - Nana Hemaa (Tribute To Ebony) ft....bullet

Music

Mabiina
Music Video Mabiina -True Love
Bigail - Push
Music Video Bigail - Push
Kumchacha and Patapaa
Patapaa Kumchacha is the one behind my challenges in the music industry - singer
Obibini - Gogo Woho feat. Dave Maestro (Prod. by Skinny Willis)
New Music Obibini - Gogo Woho feat. Dave Maestro (Prod. by Skinny Willis)