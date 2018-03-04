Wiyaala's VGMA nominees’ party snub is funny but serious issue

news

Just like every year, the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is swimming in fresh controversies – mostly regarding some ‘undeserving’ nominees and misplacement of genres in a few of the categories.

A few musicians have weighed in on the nominees' list with many critiquing the board for doing a poor work.

The latest to comment on the issue is multiple award-winning Afropop songstress Noella Wiyaala.

She was invited to the nomination announcement and party which took place at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday, March 3.

But, the “Leno” singer refused to show up including her manager John Sherren.

Explaining her decision via Twitter on Sunday, March 4, she said she was at her family farm working hard to put food on the table.

“#VGMA2018 @CharterhouseGH @VodafoneMusicGH Thanks for the invitation to the launch last night. Sorry I couldn't come. I was at the family farm #Funsi putting food on the table,” she tweeted.

Her statement may be funny but somehow affirms how the majority of musicians and tastemakers have lost interest in the award scheme.

For someone like Wiyaala, who has been sidelined for so many years despite her several international tours and winning many hearts across the globe, it’s a big deal – not funny.

Her statement could mean she has no interest at all in the award scheme.