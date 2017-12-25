Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wizkid proves beauty in successful Christmas concert


Wizkid Singer has gotten so big, making fashion statements goes with the territory

Wizkid has grown in terms of importance and relevance to the current era of African music. He is one of its leaders.

  Published:
Wizkid has a successful performance at an event that saw him perform with Davido.

Wizkid has a successful performance at an event that saw him perform with Davido.

(Twitter)
There is hardly a need for debate concerning the enormous presence of Nigerian pop star Wizkid, who is not only all about his music, he is equally excited about his physical bearing. This was apparent at the musical event "Wizkid: The Concert".

His choice of rocking a semblance of a Michael Jackson dress, one which the late American pop star wore for a stage performance as a youth, made it clear - Wizkid aspires to be the bird high up in the sky, the one above everyone's reach.

Starboy's homecoming Lagos concert is the best Christmas gift, ever!

"I will sign you to Starboy, from today you are my artist. I will first give you N10 million to start off and clean up, and we will record," Wizkid said to young Ahmed at his homecoming concert.

(Pulse)

 

The chance of realizing this goal is getting clearer.

For proper identification, Wizkid is an artiste who has reached a super star level, his performances at international concerts suggests that he is loved. Foreign musicians are open to the idea of working with him.

Starboy's homecoming Lagos concert is the best Christmas gift, ever!

So why not a shirt similar to MJ's? Who better to have one than him? An argument on the subject will only amount to a love for futility. The conversation has however gotten to Twitter where blogs got to their businesses and fans coveted for savage reasons. Some even certified him as a legend.

 

Wizkid who is only 27 has a list of enviable achievements. He has scored a lot of international awards - MOBO Awards, BET Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards. Though collaborative efforts contributed to the mass of his prizes, it is still not a subject for contention the quality and determination of this gentleman who is quite a charmer on stage. Yes, it is good to be a melodious singer, but Wiz stepped things up a notch by inventing a spirit vested with the responsibility of thrilling the crowd through energetic flows.

The end of his beef with Davido, who joined him at "Wizkid: The Concert" gig held at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, December 24, 2017, is the highlight at the moment.

On Christmas morning, Wizkid and Davido, Africa's most prominent and loved musicians, publicly ended their beef. Christmas turkey has never tasted so delicious.

 

Doubts are being casted concerning the longevity of the renewed association. For the profit of fans and the general growth of music in Nigeria, if the pop stars can maintain the calm existing between them, it can only amount to more magical songs and multiple accolades.

Asikey George AFRIMA 2017 winner discusses career journey, plans for the year 2018

