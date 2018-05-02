Home > Entertainment > Music >

Y BLAQ drops GH¢50,000 ‘LIQUOR’ video


“My management and I budgeted GHC40,000 for this video but we ended up spending more than that and it was worth it”, He said.

Fixed Star music signee, Y Blaq has revealed how much he spent on his new video.

The video according to Y Blaq was shot at expensive locations with international and local vixens who know what they are about.

The Fixed Star music signee,  Y Blaq went on to disclose that the director of the video never charged less,  and they never bargained so far as the quality of his video is concerned.

Liquor has gained some attention and Y Blaq is looking forward to winning some awards with the visuals of his song(Liquor).

Y Blaq has been on radio tours. Y Blaq has promised nothing but the best in his next video as he claims is worth the amount spent.

