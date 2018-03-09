Young Cissey says Ghanaians need new music genre

news

New artiste Kamal Mohammed aka Young Cissey believes is it is time Ghanaians get a different genre of music and he thinks Afro High music is what we need.

To Young Cissey, Ghanaians have exhausted the other genres of music we have and by introducing Afro High music which is a mixture of Afrobeats music and Highlife Music we are going to jam to a new thing.

“I have this new style, Afro High music and I think Ghanaians are going to love. A lot of Ghanaians love Afro beat music and Highlife music so what I did was to combine the two and I am glad the good reviews I am getting,” Young Cissey said.

According to him, just Crank came, Reggae, Hip Life, High Life, Gospel also adding up to give different genres of music his new style which is well crafted will be loved by all.

Again his reason for this new genre of music has to do with that Ghanaians want to always explore new things

Young Cissey who is a promoter in the United Kingdom and has promoted several Ghanaian artistes in Ghana such as Nero X, Nana Quarme ,Yoggie Doggie just to mention a few has four singles so far.

READ MORE: Top 10 Ghanaian songs of February 2018

The four singles Tribute to Ebony, Two Minutes, Odo Ntentan and Anumdwa which was recorded by different sound engineers is been enjoyed by fans, friends and music lovers in Ghana and abroad due to his style.

In just a year, he started doing music, Young Cissey says the road is very smooth due to the good reviews he receives from the songs he has released so far.

He congratulated artistes like Sarkodie, Daddy Lumba and Stonebowy for being original and doing their own thing.

He encouraged up and coming musicians don’t to copy what others are doing but try and be real and they will be accepted in no time.

“I love Ebony for one reason, she didn’t care what was said about her and kept doing her own thing and because she is good we accepted her,” he added.

