Zylofon did not contribute a penny to my album - Stonebwoy

'Old devil is better than a new one'! Stonebwoy and Zylofon Media’s trending brouhaha surely confirms this adage.

Stonebwoy has explained that despite being a signed artiste of Zylofon Music, the record label owned by Zylofon Media, did not contribute a penny to his recent album, "Epistles of Mama".

Reports of a fierce scuffle between Stonebwoy and staff of Zylofon Media surfaced on social media at midnight just after the artiste’s performance on Saturday at the University of Ghana, Legon.

In an audio conversation obtained by Ghanacelebrities blog, Stonebwoy shockingly reveals that Zylofon didn’t do anything for him in relation to his latest album and that he paid for everything, from recording to mastering.