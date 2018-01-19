Zylofon Media launches 4.5million cedi arts fund

news

Ghanaian entertainment powerhouse, Zylofon Media has launched a 1million dollar (equivalent to 4.5million cedis) arts fund known as ‘Zylofon Arts Fund’.

This was made known at a press soiree held at its headquarters in East Legon in Accra on Friday, January 19.

Addressing the press, the Public Relations Officer of Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah ‘Sammy Flex’ said the initiative is one of the company’s plans to support the valetudinarian industry.

He said “Zylofon Arts Fund is a fund that is going to support the creative arts industry from all disciplines. From dancers, movie and music producers, artistes to whoever plays a critical role in the creative arts industry stand a chance of accessing this fund.

The management of the arts fund is starting with is US $1,000,000.00.

“The arts fund has a 5-member administrative board who would review and approve all applications from interested persons."

He continued “To us at Zylofon Media, we see this as a lifetime investment which would be developed into a creative arts bank. But for now, it’s just a lifetime fund which will benefit the creative people."

On the sustainability of the arts fund, he disclosed that “We’ve decided to donate 10% of the profits we will make from our worldwide businesses to support this fund.

Zylofon Media is not only in Ghana – it will be operating in others countries yet to be announced. We have business partners worldwide including MenzGold which will donate to support the fund.

We will also play fundraising concerts not only in Ghana to raise money to support the fund.”