Zylofon Music apologises to Rex Omar over copyright issues

Communications Manager for Zylofon Music and NAM Mission, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has disclosed that their outfit has apologized to Highlife legend Rex Omar for using the latter’s song without authorisation.

Renowned highlife musician Rex Omar, through his lawyers Poku Adusei & Associates of Oyikwan Chambers, has given a 10-day ultimatum to Zylofon Media demanding the unspecified compensation.

In the statement released, the lawyers stated that their client was contacted by Obibini/Zylofon Media for the use of the hook/body of Dea Ne Me in 2017. Rex Omar agreed to enter into negotiations about the terms and conditions but before that could be done, Obibini went ahead to use the hook/body of the song.

The lawyers said if they did not hear from Zylofon after the 10 days, they would resort to legal action.

In an interview with Showbiz, Communications Manager for Zylofon Music and NAM Mission, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, told Showbiz, his outfit is in talks with Rex Omar and he is hopeful they can come to an agreement.

“We apologised to Rex Omar for what has happened and believe in no time, we will come to a fruitful agreement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Obibini said the action taken by Rex Omar was too harsh. According to the rapper, the veteran musician agreed that they use the lyrics when he (Obibini) and his manager, Skinny Willis, met him so he was astonished to see the letter from his lawyers.

“We made the first move by contacting him for the use of the lyrics and we expected him to have gotten back to us if he was not cool with us using his lyrics. Suing us is a bit too harsh,” Obibini stated.

A section of the public believes that this is just a publicity stunt but Obibini, real name, Kwaku Boafo denied it. “I wonder why anyone would say that this is hype to push the song. For crying out loud the song has picked up and I fear this will even slow its promotion,” he added.