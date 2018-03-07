Nollywood’s cast for black panther is incredible

Wakanda just got better with these Nigerian superheroes
A Nigerian twitter user with the handle UmehoMA has introduced the Nollywood cast for the movie with photo stitches of pictures of some lead characters in the movie and Nollywood stars he thinks can play the role.
Social media has already sparked some interesting conversations about the unveiled cast and it seems like lots of people are agreeing to the unveiled cast.
READ ALSO: Check out how Ghanaian patrons of the Black Panther movie dressed in African-inspired fashions
Okoye is hypothetically played by Mercy Johnson with the two bald, Joke Silver is to play Romanda originally played by Angela Bassett, Forest Whittaker’s role was assigned to Olu Jacobs and Emeka Ike played W’.