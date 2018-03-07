Home > Entertainment >

Nollywood's cast for black panther is out and it is incredible


Wakanda Forever Nollywood’s cast for black panther is incredible

Wakanda just got better with these Nigerian superheroes

Nollywood’s cast for black panther is incredible play

Nollywood and Black Panther Cast
Fans of the Marvel Comic, Black Panther, just can’t express their love for the blockbusters and if you’ve seen the movie, you’ll understand why. A man even got ‘WAKANDA’ tattooed on his lips!

A Nigerian twitter user with the handle UmehoMA has introduced the Nollywood cast for the movie with photo stitches of pictures of some lead characters in the movie and Nollywood stars he thinks can play the role.

Social media has already sparked some interesting conversations about the unveiled cast and it seems like lots of people are agreeing to the unveiled cast.

Nollywood’s cast for black panther is incredible play

Nollywood’s cast for black panther is incredible

 

Check out how Ghanaian patrons of the Black Panther movie dressed in African-inspired fashions

Okoye is hypothetically played by Mercy Johnson with the two bald, Joke Silver is to play Romanda originally played by Angela Bassett, Forest Whittaker’s role was assigned to Olu Jacobs and Emeka Ike played W’.

Nollywood’s cast for black panther is incredible play

Nollywood’s cast for black panther is incredible

