Photos of Nadia Buari selling popcorn pops up online

Actress and producer, Nadia Buari was a stronghold name in the Ghanaian movie industry years back but lately not seen in movies.

Nadia Buari could be seen shabbily dressed and carrying popcorn in the photos spotted by us on social media. These got some fans of the actress asking if she now sells popcorn to make a living for herself and her twins.

Well, we are reliably informed that the pictures were taken during the shooting of a yet to be released film in which she played the role of a street hawker.

Nadia’s subsequent Instagram post says it all; she encouraged her fans that it’s through rugged moments like this that propels one to the level he/she yearns for.

She stated: “You can have all the degrees in the world, but if u don’t have a hustler’s mentality, ambition and common sense, u’ll be lost!