Home > Feat > End Year Lists >

Pulse List :  Beautiful photos of celebrity babies we saw in 2017


Pulse List Beautiful photos of celebrity babies we saw in 2017

Check out the beautiful photos of celebrity babies we saw in 2017.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

From actresses to show hosts and musicians to TV personalities, many Ghanaian celebrities expanded their families in 2017 and Pulse.com.gh is taking a look as some of celebrity babies born during the year.

1. Gifty Anti

The TV personality welcomed her first child aged 47 in August with her husband and Chief of Adumasa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Nana Kwao Ansah. They named the baby Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim Misa.

READ MORE: Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an impression than the side boo

play

 

2 Adwoa Saah Boateng

The host of Adom TV's “Kumkum Bhagya” and her partner had their first child in June this year.

play

 

3. Jon Germain

The Ghanaian R&B star and Starr FM presenter Jon Germain became a father in March this year when his wife, Nadia Germain, gave birth to their first child, Beckhman Jamine.

They have been living for six years without a child.

READ MORE: The most stylish female Ghanaian CEOs of 2017

play

4. Yvonne Nelson

The award-winning actress welcomed her first child with her boyfriend this year.

play

5 Naa Ashokor Mensah-Donku

The actress and media personality gave birth to a baby boy. This is her first child after 3 years of marriage.

play

Vivian Jill Lawrence

Vivian Jill had her second son this year.

On June 17, 2017, she organised a naming ceremony in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region where a number of celebrities were present to celebrate with her.

play

READ MORE: 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved

Her son is called Alfie Nana Amponsah Okobeng.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse wedding: 5 of the best pre-wedding photos that would make you want to marry in 2018 Pulse wedding 5 of the best pre-wedding photos that would make you want to marry in 2018
Pulse wedding: 10 best wedding photos we saw in 2017 Pulse wedding 10 best wedding photos we saw in 2017
Nana Akufo-Addo: 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved Nana Akufo-Addo 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved
Encore: Awesome events in 2017 that should have taken place this festive period Encore Awesome events in 2017 that should have taken place this festive period
Pulse List: Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an impression than the side boo Pulse List Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an impression than the side boo
Artistes to watch: Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018 Artistes to watch Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018



Top Articles

1 Pulse List The most stylish female Ghanaian CEOs of 2017bullet
2 Pulse wedding 10 best wedding photos we saw in 2017bullet
3 Pulse wedding 5 of the best pre-wedding photos that would make you...bullet
4 Pulse List Beautiful photos of celebrity babies we saw in 2017bullet
5 Pulse List Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse wedding 5 of the best pre-wedding photos that would make you want to marry in 2018
Pulse wedding 10 best wedding photos we saw in 2017
Nana Akufo-Addo 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved
Encore Awesome events in 2017 that should have taken place this festive period
Artistes to watch Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018
Pulse List 7 money habits that probably made you broke in 2017
Pulse List 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018
Pulse List Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an impression than the side boo
#Highest Top 10 Sarkodie songs of 2017
Pulse List The most stylish female Ghanaian CEOs of 2017

End Year Lists

Pulse List 7 money habits that probably made you broke in 2017
Pulse List 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018
Top 10 Sarkodie songs of 2017
#Highest Top 10 Sarkodie songs of 2017
Pulse List 7 Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017