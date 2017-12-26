Pulse List :  Beautiful photos of celebrity babies we saw in 2017

Check out the beautiful photos of celebrity babies we saw in 2017.
1. Gifty Anti
The TV personality welcomed her first child aged 47 in August with her husband and Chief of Adumasa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Nana Kwao Ansah. They named the baby Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim Misa.
2 Adwoa Saah Boateng
The host of Adom TV's “Kumkum Bhagya” and her partner had their first child in June this year.
3. Jon Germain
The Ghanaian R&B star and Starr FM presenter Jon Germain became a father in March this year when his wife, Nadia Germain, gave birth to their first child, Beckhman Jamine.
They have been living for six years without a child.
4. Yvonne Nelson
The award-winning actress welcomed her first child with her boyfriend this year.
5 Naa Ashokor Mensah-Donku
The actress and media personality gave birth to a baby boy. This is her first child after 3 years of marriage.
Vivian Jill Lawrence
Vivian Jill had her second son this year.
On June 17, 2017, she organised a naming ceremony in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region where a number of celebrities were present to celebrate with her.
Her son is called Alfie Nana Amponsah Okobeng.