Pulse List :  Beautiful photos of celebrity babies we saw in 2017

From actresses to show hosts and musicians to TV personalities, many Ghanaian celebrities expanded their families in 2017 and Pulse.com.gh is taking a look as some of celebrity babies born during the year.

1. Gifty Anti

The TV personality welcomed her first child aged 47 in August with her husband and Chief of Adumasa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Nana Kwao Ansah. They named the baby Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim Misa.

2 Adwoa Saah Boateng

The host of Adom TV's “Kumkum Bhagya” and her partner had their first child in June this year.

3. Jon Germain

The Ghanaian R&B star and Starr FM presenter Jon Germain became a father in March this year when his wife, Nadia Germain, gave birth to their first child, Beckhman Jamine.

They have been living for six years without a child.

4. Yvonne Nelson

The award-winning actress welcomed her first child with her boyfriend this year.

5 Naa Ashokor Mensah-Donku

The actress and media personality gave birth to a baby boy. This is her first child after 3 years of marriage.

Vivian Jill Lawrence

Vivian Jill had her second son this year.

On June 17, 2017, she organised a naming ceremony in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region where a number of celebrities were present to celebrate with her.

Her son is called Alfie Nana Amponsah Okobeng.