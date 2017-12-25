Home > Feat > End Year Lists >

Pulse List :  The most stylish female Ghanaian CEOs of 2017


Pulse List The most stylish female Ghanaian CEOs of 2017

PULSE LIST - Read below the most stylist CEOs in Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Lucy Quist
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Women are increasingly becoming powerful in the cooperate world.

As 2017 comes to an end, here are some of the most stylist female Ghanaian CEOs compiled by Pulse.com.gh.

Dzigbordi K Dosoo

Mrs Dzigbordi K. Dosoo is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Allure Africa Group an award winning premier Spa & Lifestyle Business headquartered in Accra Ghana with an office in Washington DC USA.

play Dzigbordi K Dosoo

Freda Duplan

Freda Duplan is the Managing Director of Nestle Ghana. She was appointed to the position in 2015 and became the first Ghanaian woman to hold such a top position in the company's history.

play

Lucy Quist

Lucy Quist is an international business leader. She is a technology professional who advocates for greater participation of young people in STEM for development. She is the former Managing Director (CEO) of Airtel Ghana, which has now merged its operations with Tigo Ghana.

play

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh (CEO of IBM Ghana)

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, a graduate of Harvard Business School in Leadership Development, is the first female Country General Manager for IBM in Africa, responsible for its Ghana operations.

play Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh (CEO of IBM Ghana)

Estelle Akofio-Sowah

Estelle Akofio-Sowah is a Scottish born, Ghanaian businesswoman and the current Google Ghana country manager. Estelle was once the managing director of BusyInternet, a very popular internet cafe located in Accra used by 1,000's of Ghanaians to access the Internet daily.

play Estelle Akofio-Sowah

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse List: Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an impression than the side boo Pulse List Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an impression than the side boo
Artistes to watch: Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018 Artistes to watch Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018
Pulse List: 7 money habits that probably made you broke in 2017 Pulse List 7 money habits that probably made you broke in 2017
Pulse List: 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018 Pulse List 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018
#Highest: Top 10 Sarkodie songs of 2017 #Highest Top 10 Sarkodie songs of 2017
Pulse List: 7 Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017 Pulse List 7 Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017



Top Articles

1 Pulse List The most stylish female Ghanaian CEOs of 2017bullet
2 Pulse List Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an...bullet
3 Sports Baby Top sports stars who had babies in 2017bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 6 Ghanaian celebrities who stayed out of trouble in 2017
Pulse List Media personalities who resigned or got fired in 2017
Year In Review 5 football strikers who excited Ghanaians in 2017
BONYFIED Top 7 Ebony Reigns songs of 2017
Pulse List 12 Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017
#Highest Top 10 Sarkodie songs of 2017
Pulse List 7 Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017
Runway Moments Top 5 Ghanaian fashion shows of 2017
Pulse List 5 celebrities who started businesses in 2017
Year In Review Top 10 Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017

End Year Lists

Democracy Here's the number of family and friends Nana Addo appointed in 2017
10 best Shatta Wale songs of 2017
Taking Over 10 best Shatta Wale songs of 2017
Tragedy Security personnel who lost their lives in line of duty in 2017
Pulse List 5 celebrities who started businesses in 2017