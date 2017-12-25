Pulse List :  The most stylish female Ghanaian CEOs of 2017

news

Women are increasingly becoming powerful in the cooperate world.

As 2017 comes to an end, here are some of the most stylist female Ghanaian CEOs compiled by Pulse.com.gh.

Dzigbordi K Dosoo

Mrs Dzigbordi K. Dosoo is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Allure Africa Group an award winning premier Spa & Lifestyle Business headquartered in Accra Ghana with an office in Washington DC USA.

Freda Duplan

Freda Duplan is the Managing Director of Nestle Ghana. She was appointed to the position in 2015 and became the first Ghanaian woman to hold such a top position in the company's history.

Lucy Quist

Lucy Quist is an international business leader. She is a technology professional who advocates for greater participation of young people in STEM for development. She is the former Managing Director (CEO) of Airtel Ghana, which has now merged its operations with Tigo Ghana.

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh (CEO of IBM Ghana)

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, a graduate of Harvard Business School in Leadership Development, is the first female Country General Manager for IBM in Africa, responsible for its Ghana operations.

Estelle Akofio-Sowah

Estelle Akofio-Sowah is a Scottish born, Ghanaian businesswoman and the current Google Ghana country manager. Estelle was once the managing director of BusyInternet, a very popular internet cafe located in Accra used by 1,000's of Ghanaians to access the Internet daily.