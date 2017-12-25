Home > Feat > End Year Lists >

Pulse wedding :  10 best wedding photos we saw in 2017


Pulse wedding 10 best wedding photos we saw in 2017

Wait until you see the amazing captured moments

  • Published:
pot 2.jpg play 10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017 (10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Trusting a photographer with your wedding is a huge risk. You're not entirely sure if the pictures will satisfy your eye, and there's no way of redoing them.

Pulse.com.gh has compiled a list of 10 best wedding photos we saw in 2017 and the result is stunning.

These images perfectly capture the little moments that make a ceremony memorable. Scroll down for the breathtaking shots and vote your favourite.

READ ALSO:   This emotional wedding video would make you cry

1.

pot 8.JPG play 10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017 (10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017)

2.

pot 9.JPG play 10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017 (10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017)

3.

pot 11.JPG play 10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017 (10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017)

4.

pot 10.JPG play 10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017 (10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017)

5.

pot 5.JPG play 10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017 (10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017)

6.

pot 3.JPG play 10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017 (10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017)

7.

pot.JPG play 10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017 (10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017)

8.

pot 4.JPG play 10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017 (10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017)

 

9.

pot 7.JPG play 10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017 (10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017)

10.

pot 6.JPG play 10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017 (10 of best wedding photos we saw in 2017)
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse wedding: 5 of the best pre-wedding photos that would make you want to marry in 2018 Pulse wedding 5 of the best pre-wedding photos that would make you want to marry in 2018
Nana Akufo-Addo: 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved Nana Akufo-Addo 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved
Encore: Awesome events in 2017 that should have taken place this festive period Encore Awesome events in 2017 that should have taken place this festive period
Pulse List: Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an impression than the side boo Pulse List Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an impression than the side boo
Artistes to watch: Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018 Artistes to watch Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018
Pulse List: 7 money habits that probably made you broke in 2017 Pulse List 7 money habits that probably made you broke in 2017



Top Articles

1 Pulse List The most stylish female Ghanaian CEOs of 2017bullet
2 Pulse wedding 10 best wedding photos we saw in 2017bullet
3 Pulse wedding 5 of the best pre-wedding photos that would make you...bullet
4 Pulse List Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an...bullet
5 Sports Baby Top sports stars who had babies in 2017bullet

End Year Lists

Pulse List 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018
Top 10 Sarkodie songs of 2017
#Highest Top 10 Sarkodie songs of 2017
Pulse List 7 Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017
Democracy Here's the number of family and friends Nana Addo appointed in 2017