10-yr-old girl allegedly commits suicide

Residents of Kotei, a suburb of Kumasi have been thrown into shock after a ten-year old girl allegedly committed suicide under mysterious circumstances.

Edith Amponsah’s body was found hanging in her home late afternoon, Friday on a sponge attached to a drying line.

The Primary four pupil had returned from school just at the time her grandma got home after Friday Muslim congregational prayer to prepare food for her.

The house is situated close to hostels built high up where inmates could see activities in Janet Dawud’s house

At a point, grandma needed the deceased to run errands for her but she was nowhere to be found.

Devastated and shattered grandmother, Janet Dawud, was preparing some food for her and other children in the house.

One of the students had spotted Edith hanging loosely with a sponge tied around her neck on a drying line at the back of the house.

He then rushed to the house to inform Janet Dawud; grandmother of the deceased, who was the only person in the house at the time.

Upon seeing her grand daughter, she could hardly hold herself together, as the girl, affectionately called Maadwoa, had lived with her since she was two.

But residents of Kotei and relatives of the late Edith are raising issues about the effect of uncensored movies on TV and child safety.

They are worried media content is negatively influencing Ghanaian children.

The Deceased’s uncle, Sadick Antwi, want government to ban some programmes on TV because children watch movies and try to put into practice what they see on the screens.

“I will advise government to ban some programmes on TV because children watch movies and try to put into practice what they see on the screens. It really has negative impact on children.

Relevant authorities must ensure only educative programs are shown on TV so children can learn from them. If government can do this, it will help because her death has really hit us. She hardly goes out; almost always in her room.”

The incident has been reported at the KNUST police station which has begun investigations.

The body has since been deposited at the Emena Hospital Morgue pending autopsy and investigations.

source: Myjoyonline