13-year-old girl raped by 8 men, pregnant with twins


So Sad 13-year-old girl raped by 8 men, pregnant with twins

A 13-year-old girl from Nigeria is reported to be allegedly raped by eight men, including an Imam, and she is now said to be five months pregnant with twins.

The sad incident was made known to the public when the Head of Arridah Foundation, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, revealed to the media on Saturday that the case was brought to the organization to get justice for the girl.

Disclosing their level of achievement on the case, she said the foundation would mobilize the necessary support for the girl and follow up the case in court “until justice is served.’’

Founding by the News Agency in Nigeria revealed that the Imam who was part of the suspects is a neighbor of the girl’s parents.

“We have gotten the case, and I must say that in our years of advocacy during which we have treated over 400 cases of rape and child abuses, we have never come across this type of inhumanity.

“It is devastating for eight men to rape a 13-year-old. She is pregnant, yet she hasn’t even developed breasts at all and her parents are threatening to abort the twins to avert public embarrassment.

“The rapist’s, who are eight in number, may have even exposed her to HIV/AID or other sexually transmitted diseases as a result of the forced sex.

