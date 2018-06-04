Home > Filla >

18-year-old man arrested for exhuming late mother's mortal remains


Unimaginable! 18-year-old man arrested for exhuming late mother's mortal remains

Elias Njoroge engaged in the shocking act because he had never believed that his mother, Njeri Muiruri popularly known as Njeri wa Cecilia wa Mumbeca was actually buried in the grave when she died.

Kenyan police on Friday, May 31 arrested an 18-year-old man from Kamae village of Ngurweini sub location in Kandara, Muranga County for attempting to exhume the mortal remains of his late mother who was reportedly buried two years ago.

According to a report by Tuko.co.ke, Elias Njoroge engaged in the shocking act because he had never believed that his mother, Njeri Muiruri popularly known as Njeri wa Cecilia wa Mumbeca was actually buried in the grave when she died.

Ngurweini sub location assistant chief John Kiarie Gachie who confirmed the incident and the arrest of the young man is quoted as saying: “He had dug and removed the soil from the grave a depth of about 5 feet and was just remaining with about 1 foot to reach the coffin. He is an orphan who lives alone after his parents died.”

For reasons yet unknown, the suspect aborted the exhumation just about a foot to the carcasses and planted banana in the grave.

Some residents who spoke on condition of anonymity apparently for fear of being attacked said: “His father died when he was young and we know him as a rebel from a young age and who dropped from school while in lower class. We suspect he abuses bhang which drove him to do what he did.”

It is reported that the police had a tough time arresting the suspect. Even when he was first arrested he escaped from the police custody before he was rearrested.

