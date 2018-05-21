Home > Filla >

2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery


In Lagos 2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery

  • Published: , Refreshed:
2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery play

2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery

(rdnewsnow)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two unemployed men — Douglas Eze and Vincent Uchenna — who allegedly kidnapped a man and
robbed him of N3, 000 at gunpoint, were on Monday remanded in prison on the orders of an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, who gave the ruling, said the duo should remain in Kirikiri Prisons pending advice from
the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the DPP.

Eze, 26, is a resident of No. 4, Wetib Road, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah, while Uchenna, 37, lives at No. 23, Bush Bar, Alaguntan,
also in Ajah.

The duo is facing a three-count charge bordering on kidnapping and armed robbery.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the accused and others now at large committed the offences
on April 6 about 5.20 p. m. at Plot 10, Adeniyi Close, Lekki, Lagos.

He alleged that the accused kidnapped the complainant, Alvin Onuoha, as he was about to enter his compound, bundled him into a
Toyota Camry saloon car and zoomed off to Ajah Bridge.

“The accused and others started demanding a sum of N200,000 ransom.”

Unah said the accused robbed the complainant at gunpoint of N3, 000 by forcing him to withdraw from his bank
account.

“The accused were apprehended at the point of collecting the N200,000 as ransom from the complainant’s brother.”

The offences violated Sections 271 (3) and 297 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 297 prescribes 21 years jail term for armed robbery, while Section
411 stipulates 10 years for kidnapping.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 4. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

New IGP: Police officers banned from putting hands in pockets or eating in public New IGP Police officers banned from putting hands in pockets or eating in public
Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster boasts after phone sex with student Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster boasts after phone sex with student
In Jos: Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape In Jos Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape
"Dehumanising"! “We are not giving away our daughter” – Woman's family rejects 100 cow dowry from SA President "Dehumanising"! “We are not giving away our daughter” – Woman's family rejects 100 cow dowry from SA President
In Kasoa: ‘Okada’ thief jailed 15 years In Kasoa ‘Okada’ thief jailed 15 years
Royal Wedding: Meet Bishop Michael Curry who officiated Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding Royal Wedding Meet Bishop Michael Curry who officiated Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Filla: Counselor Lutterodt tells artist not to accept Nayas' pregnancy Entertainment Filla Counselor Lutterodt tells artist not to accept Nayas' pregnancy
Entertainment Filla: Delay betrayed me - Kurl Songx Entertainment Filla Delay betrayed me - Kurl Songx
Pulse Filla: "We've Slept With Your Wife" - Bishop and Deacon mocks pastor Pulse Filla "We've Slept With Your Wife" - Bishop and Deacon mocks pastor



Top Articles

1 Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster boasts...bullet
2 Ashaley Botwe Lady allegedly brutalised by boyfriend for cheating with...bullet
3 Hurray!! By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing 'curable' -...bullet
4 Royal Wedding Meet Bishop Michael Curry who officiated Meghan...bullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was...bullet
7 Sad 18-year-old girl kills father with hammer for telling...bullet
8 21st century Students tied to cross and flogged for...bullet
9 Genetic Job Transfer DJ surprised after ultrasound scan...bullet
10 What A Pity! “I beg him to make love to me, he gives...bullet

Related Articles

In Jos Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape

Top Videos

1 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
4 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
5 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
6 Homosexuality Ghanaian lesbian says she sleeps with 10 women...bullet
7 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during...bullet
8 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
9 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto...bullet
10 Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole...bullet

Filla

Estate developer jailed 2,670 years for selling 1 house to 133 people
Fraud Estate developer jailed 2,670 years for renting one house to 133 accommodation seekers
Woman jailed, flogged 75 times for marrying without father's consent
What!!! Woman imprisoned, flogged 75 times for marrying lover without father's consent
Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months unnoticed
Busted Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months without her knowledge
9-year-old girl born without hands wins best handwriting award
Amazing Video 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best handwriting award