23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girls

The Police is currently on the lookout for a 23-year-old school dropout who has impregnated four of his friends.

Accra-based Starr FM reports that the impregnated girls are all teenagers between the ages of 16 and 19.

The surprising incident happened at Assin Odumase in the Assin South District in the Central region, with the boy currently at large.

He reportedly eloped after parents of the impregnated girls reported the case, which has been at the Assin Fosu Magistrate court. since January, to the Police.

This was made known by Divisional Police Commander of Assin Fosu Chief Supt Henry Bacho during a durbar organized by the Assin South District.

The durbar was graced by members of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Gender and Children, as they discussed the rising cases of rape and defilement in the District.

According to Chief Supt Bacho, the Police does not just grant bail to suspects, rather they only do so when there is a lack of evidence.

Also present at the durbar was the Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North, Betty Krosby Mensah, who advised the people to avoid discrimination against women, as women contribute immensely towards development in the country.

Nana Nkansah II Assin Achiase Nifahene of Apimanim Traditional Council also added that there needs to be a conscious effort between government, parents and children if the fight against teenage pregnancy and rape is to be won.