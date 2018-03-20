news

The Narcotics Control Bureau, Ahmedabad, India have arrested a 25-year-old Nigerian woman identified as Ehimen Ruth on Monday, March 19, 2018, for illicit possession of drugs.

LIB reports that the suspect had travelled in train Number 12450 (NDLS -Madgoan) to Goa Sampark Kranti.

She was, however, apprehended upon the train's arrival at Vadodara railway station , where the team from NCB, acting on tip-off was awaiting her arrival.

According to the reports, two boxes of Domino's biscuit was recovered from the suspect.

The boxes contained packets wrapped with brown scotch tap concealing white crystal form substances in each of the packets.

The substances reportedly tested positive for Amphetamine, weighing 404 gram.

Similarly, a Nigerian woman identified as, Priscilla Duru was sentenced to jail for six years in Rwanda for drug trafficking .

According to LIB, the chamber for international crimes at the High Court in Rwanda handed down the sentence on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Duru, who was in tears, told the court that she did not know the content of the bag , adding that it was handed to her by a Tanzanian woman.

She said that a family friend who owned a pharmacy store asked her to help him bring the bag, purportedly containing a particular drug, Ephedrine to Nigeria.

Duru admits trafficking heroine

NewTimes reports that she had earlier admitted that she was carrying heroine, while pleading for mercy, when she appeared in court in January, 2017.

In her ruling, the presiding Judge, Alice Rulisa said that the court established that Duru intentionally came into the country to traffic drugs.

Duru will serve her prison term in Muhanga Prison, and is also expected to pay a fine of 2 million Rwandan francs.