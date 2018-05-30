news

A 62-year-old Nigerian woman has reportedly given birth to her first baby boy after about 42 solid years of childless marriage and a subsequent pregnancy that lasted for about another 7 years.

Her story has been trending online after it was first posted on Facebook by one Nigerian user, Sampraise Ujere.

In the post, the man said: “This is amazing testimony!!!

“I met this mama in town a few hours ago and she caught my attention as she kept talking and boasting of what the lord did for her."

Sampraise Ujere quoted the woman as saying: “I am 62 years old, pregnant after 42 years of marriage; delivered a baby boy after 7 years of pregnancy, the baby is 11 months now!!!

“I sowed a little seed into her life, took permission to take her photograph, took her phone number and address because I want to visit her and sow seed into the life of this miracle baby!!!

“What a mighty god we serve!!

“All things are possible with God and to him that believes!!!”

What was not made clear in the Facebook post by Sampraise Ujere is the name of the woman and where the bizarre development took place.

Inasmuch as the story may be true, a simple calculation shows that the said woman must have gotten married when she was only about 13 years old.