Her story has been trending online after it was first posted on Facebook by one Nigerian user, Sampraise Ujere.
In the post, the man said: “This is amazing testimony!!!
“I met this mama in town a few hours ago and she caught my attention as she kept talking and boasting of what the lord did for her."
Sampraise Ujere quoted the woman as saying: “I am 62 years old, pregnant after 42 years of marriage; delivered a baby boy after 7 years of pregnancy, the baby is 11 months now!!!
“I sowed a little seed into her life, took permission to take her photograph, took her phone number and address because I want to visit her and sow seed into the life of this miracle baby!!!
“What a mighty god we serve!!
“All things are possible with God and to him that believes!!!”
Inasmuch as the story may be true, a simple calculation shows that the said woman must have gotten married when she was only about 13 years old.