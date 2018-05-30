Home > Filla >

Woman, 62 gives birth after 42 years of marriage, 7 years of pregnancy


Mystery! Woman, 62 gives birth after 42 years of marriage and 7 years of pregnancy

Her story has been trending online after it was first posted on Facebook by one Nigerian user, Sampraise Ujere.

  • Published:
Woman, 62 gives birth after 42 years of marriage, 7 years of pregnancy play

Woman, 62 gives birth after 42 years of marriage, 7 years of pregnancy
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 62-year-old Nigerian woman has reportedly given birth to her first baby boy after about 42 solid years of childless marriage and a subsequent pregnancy that lasted for about another 7 years.

Her story has been trending online after it was first posted on Facebook by one Nigerian user, Sampraise Ujere.

In the post, the man said: “This is amazing testimony!!!
“I met this mama in town a few hours ago and she caught my attention as she kept talking and boasting of what the lord did for her."

Woman, 62 gives birth after 42 years of marriage, 7 years of pregnancy play

Woman, 62 gives birth after 42 years of marriage, 7 years of pregnancy

 

READ MORE: Women, eat more yam if you want to give birth to twins - Doctor

Sampraise Ujere quoted the woman as saying: “I am 62 years old, pregnant after 42 years of marriage; delivered a baby boy after 7 years of pregnancy, the baby is 11 months now!!!
“I sowed a little seed into her life, took permission to take her photograph, took her phone number and address because I want to visit her and sow seed into the life of this miracle baby!!!
“What a mighty god we serve!!
“All things are possible with God and to him that believes!!!”

Woman, 62 gives birth after 42 years of marriage, 7 years of pregnancy play

Woman, 62 gives birth after 42 years of marriage, 7 years of pregnancy

 

What was not made clear in the Facebook post by Sampraise Ujere is the name of the woman and where the bizarre development took place.

Inasmuch as the story may be true, a simple calculation shows that the said woman must have gotten married when she was only about 13 years old.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

'All Die Be Die': Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winner 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winner
Deliverance: Pastor gives desperate woman 48 strokes of cane to make her get husband Deliverance Pastor gives desperate woman 48 strokes of cane to make her get husband
Unbelievable! This video shows that it's not only Ghanaian police that are unprofessional Unbelievable! This video shows that it's not only Ghanaian police that are unprofessional
Protest? Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol Protest? Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol
What!!! Female news anchor suspended for calling male colleague ‘handsome’ on live TV What!!! Female news anchor suspended for calling male colleague ‘handsome’ on live TV
Wonderful: Hair stylish arrested and detained because he's too slim and resembles a female Wonderful Hair stylish arrested and detained because he's too slim and resembles a female

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Angry pastor sacks church Members at reception over alcohol Pulse Filla Angry pastor sacks church Members at reception over alcohol
Pulse Filla: Woman fasted & prayed for 2 months till dead husband resurrected Pulse Filla Woman fasted & prayed for 2 months till dead husband resurrected
Entertainment Filla: Ghanaian actors will soon start selling coconut - Kwaku Manu Entertainment Filla Ghanaian actors will soon start selling coconut - Kwaku Manu



Top Articles

1 Deliverance Pastor gives desperate woman 48 strokes of cane to make her...bullet
2 Amazing!!! Man divorces wife less than 15 minutes after marriage in courtbullet
3 Mob Injustice Suspected thief burnt alive by angry residentsbullet
4 Protest? Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadolbullet
5 Sad! Man electrocuted after climbing high tension electricity...bullet
6 Fraud Alhaji arrested for duping woman during "one-month sex...bullet
7 Unimaginable! Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker,...bullet
8 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
9 Wonderful Hair stylish arrested and detained because...bullet
10 Cable Theft Thief dies after he got electrocuted...bullet

Related Articles

'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winner
Unbelievable! This video shows that it's not only Ghanaian police that are unprofessional
Protest? Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol
What!!! Female news anchor suspended for calling male colleague ‘handsome’ on live TV
Wonderful Hair stylish arrested and detained because he's too slim and resembles a female
Deliverance Pastor gives desperate woman 48 strokes of cane to make her get husband
Amazing!!! Man divorces wife less than 15 minutes after marriage in court
Unimaginable! Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her away
Sad! Man electrocuted after climbing high tension electricity pole to commit suicide
Hilarious! Grammatically incorrect letter from Donald Trump to Retired English teacher exposed

Top Videos

1 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend tripbullet
2 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
3 Sad Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse binbullet
4 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
5 Unbelievable This video shows it's not only Ghanaian police that...bullet
6 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used...bullet
7 Frightening Lion seizes camera of documentary crewbullet
8 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
9 Unbelievable Female news anchor suspended for calling...bullet
10 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto...bullet

Filla

Grammatically incorrect letter from Donald Trump to Ex teacher
Hilarious! Grammatically incorrect letter from Donald Trump to Retired English teacher exposed
Angry pastor drives his members out of wedding reception over alcohol
Drama Angry pastor drives church members out of wedding reception over alcohol
Marital Crisis Church orders fertility test for potential couples
Predator This 73-year-old man is in trouble for allegedly impregnating 14-year-old child