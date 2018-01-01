Home > Filla >

5 killed, 13 sustain injuries on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway


Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Nigeria 5 killed, 13 sustain injuries on highway in New Year eve misfortune

The bodies of the five reported dead from the accident have been deposited at a morgue while survivors receive care.

  • Published:
The scene of an accident that saw a bus ram into a truck parked on the road side. play

The scene of an accident that saw a bus ram into a truck parked on the road side.

(Punch News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr. Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has confirmed five people dead and thirteen others injured in an accident that occurred on Sunday, December 31, 2017, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

A bus returning from Ibadan railed off its lane and rammed into a static truck parked by the road side, the FRSC representative told the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview.

FRSC boss wants to increase traffic fines by at least 800% play Federal Road Safety Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi. (Odili)

 

“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary in Ipara General Hospital, while the survivors are also receiving treatment at Sagamu and Victory Hospital, Ogere," disclosed Oladele.

This is not voodoo

In a Nigerian society that values myths and spiritual mystery, the accident can be easily attributed to an evil attack from one's enemies based on its simplicity regardless caused the loss of lives on the eve of the year 2018.

Some may even argue that those who died had reached the end of their sojourn on earth, but it is basically a lack of  zeal to enforce road safety guidelines.

A herbalist is in trouble over the disappearance of his client. play A herbalist shrine (Nigerian Eye)

 

In view of state of the economy, a lot of people, based on an intention to conserve money may possibly delay a car servicing in order to meet other financial obligations.

A certain Mr. X had not serviced his vehicle since the last quarter of a previous year. Who knows if he will be struggling with a faulty car steering when a petrol tank is lying by the edge of the road? A possibility of this abounds on Nigerian roads which have seen quite a lot of deaths due to poor driving etiquette, ignorance and infrastructural short-sightedness, to be blamed on the past governments.

ALSO READ: 270 persons died in road crashes in 2016 — FRSC commander

The aggression observed on roads have raised questions regarding the mental health of Nigerians who have endured prolonged sufferings due to the failings of their leaders. Their impatience has manifested in driving as seen in some motorists who are often in a hurry and never shy when it concerns a quest to beat the red light.

Deteriorating mental health left unchecked can affect how we function in life. play Mental health check (HBS)

 

Perhaps, a mental health test should be insisted upon when accepting an application for a driver's license. This is because it has become of the utmost importance to inquire about the sanity of road users. The driving culture in Nigeria needs a total revamp.

No more should the system permit lawlessness from individuals.

A maintenance of law and order is a major yard in managing human behaviour in the present modern world. Ensuring the availability of incorruptible officers is also of high importance.

The Nigerian Police Force is currently facing intense criticism from the public due to the conduct of its personnel especially members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who have been accusing of robbery as well as murder.

Road users in Nigeria need to know that they will not get away with an offence if found culpable. Knowing this will instill good behaviour due to a fear of consequence.

Falz shares a joke with Tekno and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode play Governor Rotimi Ambode, Falz and Tekno (Instagram/FalzTheBadtGuy)

 

With the current exploits of Governor Rotimi Ambode in respect to expanding road connectivity, maybe Nigeria is just starting to feel modern.

The privileges of having  a life of fulfillment is quite realizable as soon as those in power start to display a strong desire to manage the people which could mean proving to be a responsible government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Caution: 7 things you forgot to do before 31 December that may haunt you a year by this time Caution 7 things you forgot to do before 31 December that may haunt you a year by this time
Interesting: Police offer ‘advice’ on how to steal a Ferrari car without being caught Interesting Police offer ‘advice’ on how to steal a Ferrari car without being caught
Frustration: Woman steals baby to appease man after she could not tell the whereabouts of his baby Frustration Woman steals baby to appease man after she could not tell the whereabouts of his baby
Badoo: 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly carried out by cult group Badoo 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly carried out by cult group
Ogun State, Nigeria: Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police Ogun State, Nigeria Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police
Violent Love: Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for refusing to go out with him Violent Love Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for refusing to go out with him

Recommended Videos

Unbelievable: Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill Unbelievable Woman stunned by $284 billion electricity bill
Crazy records: Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles
Outrageous: Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penis



Top Articles

1 Caution 7 things you forgot to do before 31 December that may haunt you...bullet
2 Ironic This white man has been posing as a Nigerian Prince to scam peoplebullet
3 Badoo 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly...bullet
4 Amazing Church members and staff ordered to kneel down before they...bullet
5 Frustration Woman steals baby to appease man after she could not...bullet
6 Violent Love Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for...bullet
7 Racism Family disowns woman for marrying a Nigerianbullet
8 Wicked Relative An entire family of 5 wiped out by food...bullet
9 Ogun State, Nigeria Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at...bullet
10 New Strategy Terrorists injecting drinks and food...bullet

Related Articles

In Ibadan Woman burnt beyond recognition in tanker fire [Photos]
Dearly Departed 6 persons confirmed dead in Kogi autocrash
In Delta 8 people dead as bus rails off bridge

Top Videos

1 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
2 Crazy records Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record...bullet
3 "I now pronounce you wife and wife" Two Ghanaian lesbians marry in...bullet
4 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet
5 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
6 ??? Man caught after using his boss for money ritualsbullet
7 Congratulations Woman writes college exam while in labourbullet
8 Video Female workers forced to slap each other as a...bullet
9 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would...bullet
10 Video I have taste for people like musician EL-...bullet

Filla

Pope Francis has vowed to eradicate clerical extravagance in Vatican City
Desperate Times Unemployed woman allegedly carts away church property
Boiling Vinegar
Mother Like This Court remands mother in prison for allegedly pouring hot water on son
In Kumasi Man hangs himself in police cell
Christmas Day ‘Mentally ill’ wife bites off husband’s testicle during orgasm in an aggressive sex