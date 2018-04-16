55-year-old man kills stepson over ‘bowl of banku’

news

A 55-year-old man is currently in Police grip for murdering his stepson following a misunderstanding over a bowl on banku.

The incident is reported to have happened on Saturday evening around 8:30pm, whiles Sampson Adekakye was eating with his stepson, identified as Nyebro.

Accra-based Kasapa FM reports that the suspect who lives at Aprapong in the Kwahu East District of Eastern Region, had an altercation with his stepson over a bowl of banku.

Mr. Adekakye had accused his 22-year-old stepson of consuming all the food in the house and was unhappy about the turn of events.

This led to an exchange of words between the pair, which later escalated into a feud. According to reports, moves by committee members in the community to resolve the matter proved futile.

The situation continued to escalate, with Mr. Adekakye stabbing his stepson with a knife following a struggle between the two.

The suspect was later arrested by the Police despite explaining that he stabbed his stepson in self-defense.

According to him, his deceased attacked him first, leaving him with no other option but to defend himself.