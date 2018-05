news

A 73-year-old local taxi driver is being investigated by Lagos State Police Command in Nigeria for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl consistently which has now resulted in pregnancy.

The suspect, Pa Fola Olowoigbo is said to be the next door neighbor of the victim’s mother, and prior to the alleged offence was fond of sending her on errands.

However, little did the minor’s parents know that the old man was a predator.

It only came to light that the man from No.2 Fela Ahmed Street, Agric, Ikorodu in Lagos was actually a dirty old man after the minor became pregnant and apparently revealed that he was responsible.

It is not clear what will become of the 14-year-old female child and her pregnancy she allegedly carries for a man more than old enough to be her grandfather.