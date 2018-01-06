Home > Filla >

"A prostitute is no different from an athlete," says escort


'Ashewo' "A prostitute is no different from an athlete," Social Escort proudly declares

Cara who talked confidently about her job as a prostitute revealed that she prefers it when compared to her day job.

  • Published:
Courtesan Cara is a prostitute who has no shame about her trade. play

Courtesan Cara is a prostitute who has no shame about her trade.

(Courtesan Cara)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A social escort who was identified by her trade name “Courtesan Cara” is out to educate the public concerning why being a "prostitute is no different from an athlete or a construction worker."

That was her submission in an interview she had with Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore, which described her as "intelligent, opinionated and eloquent". What most will find striking about Cara is the air of confidence she exhibited while discussing the subject.

A commercial sex worker soliciting for sex play

A commercial sex worker soliciting for sex

(Pulse)

 

The 28-year-old woman was blunt about her occupation as a prostitute, a status she combines alongside a corporate job.

Despite her show of confidence, she seemed worried about being discovered in the act by her family.

“I think anyone who has sex with money is a prostitute, people want to sugar coat it of course,”

“At the end of the day, make no mistake, I am a prostitute,” she boldly introduced herself to a reporter who was engaging her in an interview at an Orchard Road cafe.

ALSO READ: Man expose Nigerian lady who traffics girls to Dubai for prostitution

According to her, her life as an escort has no bearing in respect to who she really is.

“You use your body in an intimate way, but people see it in a negative light.

“The takeaway is that people are not defined by what they do or who they sleep with… we’re just regular people. Just because we do intimate acts with our body does not make us less human,” Cara said.

Speaking concerning her surprised reaction when she received her first patronage following an advertisement on Craiglist, she said, “I honestly thought, What joker is going to pay you Cara?’ I thought they would balk, but guys asked me how much I wanted.”

For her, the satisfaction that comes from her night-time activity as a paid escort is far superior when compared to her day job which fetches her between $70,000 to $80,000 per year.

According to Cara, "the clients (from my day job) hate me because I come in and I tell them what they’re doing wrong."

The prostitute who maintained that she is quite cautious when accepting date arrangements mentioned that she would have no problem quitting her unsavory role when the time comes.

ALSO READ: Nigerian woman forced into prostitution cries out

Apart from the looks depreciation factor which comes into play based on growth and old age, she thinks it is important not to get addicted to her profession.

“You can’t rely on your looks for a long time, eventually you get old,” Cara who also described herself as a "people pleaser" revealed in the chat.

Prostitution is generally frowned against in Nigeria but that has not stopped it from blossoming. play

Prostitution is generally frowned against in Nigeria but that has not stopped it from blossoming.

(Naija Olofofo)

 

She admitted that the income that comes along with the escort job can be so enticing and tempting, making any woman who ventures into it encounter difficulty in stopping it, but she hopes that won't be a problem for her when the time comes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Mallams on Facebook: How to seriously deal with social media juju men...a lesson Mallams on Facebook How to seriously deal with social media juju men...a lesson
Stephen Nortey: This man uses VIRGINS for money rituals Stephen Nortey This man uses VIRGINS for money rituals
Aeroplane Konji: Indian man dips hand in female passenger's underpants during flight Aeroplane Konji Indian man dips hand in female passenger's underpants during flight
Badoo: Alleged cult sponsor petitions Lagos commissioner of police for declaring him wanted Badoo Alleged cult sponsor petitions Lagos commissioner of police for declaring him wanted
Love Knows No Bounds: Check out this lovely wedding photo of dwarf and bootylicious bride Love Knows No Bounds Check out this lovely wedding photo of dwarf and bootylicious bride
Good For You: Banker detained over child abuse Good For You Banker detained over child abuse

Recommended Videos

Rising 'Beef': Close down if you can’t stand competition - Edem to GTV Rising 'Beef' Close down if you can’t stand competition - Edem to GTV
Entrepreneurship: Actor John Dumelo reveals how his business failed in 2017 Entrepreneurship Actor John Dumelo reveals how his business failed in 2017
Beef buildup: "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep my job", Afia Schwarzeneger tells Berla Mundi Beef buildup "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep my job", Afia Schwarzeneger tells Berla Mundi



Top Articles

1 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes 'medicine' for a...bullet
2 Occultism Rapper threatens to commit suicide over death threats from...bullet
3 Scandal School principal caught watching porn and pleasuring himself...bullet
4 Rare World hairiest girl resorts to shaving to 'please husband'bullet
5 Painful Death Newlywed Nigerian lady dies while delivering twins...bullet
6 Digital Tracking Robbers' own phone betrays them by causing...bullet
7 Frustration Witch doctor commits suicide over decline in...bullet
8 Craze Mad rush for penis and vagina whitening, health...bullet
9 Badoo 18-yr-old teenager narrates how he was lured into...bullet
10 Badoo Kingpin Alleged cult sponsor is ready to...bullet

Related Articles

Divorce My wife is a prostitute, dissolve our union, husband tells court
Dishonouring the Dead Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial

Top Videos

1 Entrepreneurship Actor John Dumelo reveals how his business failed in 2017bullet
2 Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die in 2018bullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox...bullet
4 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
5 Beef buildup "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep my...bullet
6 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
7 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet
8 Counselor Lutterodt Removing your wife’s bra with two...bullet
9 Video Female workers forced to slap each other as a...bullet
10 Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from...bullet

Filla

Tragedy Man squeezes superglue into his eye mistaking it for eyedrops
Nkiruka Akpovili.
Bride Price Broke Igbo woman laments about her tribe's expensive wedding demands
Heart Wrenching Pregnant woman set ablaze by boyfriend gives birth prematurely
'Heartless' Doctors to be 'sanctioned' for cutting off baby’s head in mother’s womb