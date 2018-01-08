Home > Filla >

Abuse of Power :  Lady slaps policeman for touching her ass


Narrating what happened on Twitter, the lady whose handle is @annie_vams said she went out to buy deodorant only to have such an encounter with a policeman.

A lady in Lagos, Nigeria has smacked a policeman for slapping her backside.

Narrating what happened on Twitter, the lady whose handle is @annie_vams said she went out to buy deodorant but rather came back home angry.

“Some of you in this Lagos are mad. Cos you’re an officer with a gun doesn’t give you the stupid guts to slap my ass. Slapping that policeman this evening will teach him never to misuse his power again. I only stepped out to get deodorant now I’m back with anger. Useless man!”

She added that even though she was afraid the police could hurt her, she was too angry to allow the incident to pass.

“Very silly man. My friend was asking what if he has shot me? Truth it I was thinking about that but my anger and right made me fearless,” she said.

A Twitter user then responded to her as thus; “It’s no longer extortion of money from guys now it’s sexual harassment of the ladies, the guys who are paid to safeguard our lives *sigh* GOD help us all in this country”

