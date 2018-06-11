Addicted man watches porn as pastor preaches

news

When people get addicted to certain things they get so possessed and obsessed with it that irrespective of where they find themselves they engage in that act, sometimes unconsciously.

A church goer whose addiction to pornographic videos has apparently gone beyond remedy was caught watching porn in no other place than the chapel.

What is even more intriguing is the fact that he did not hide in the house of God to watch it, neither was he alone. He was actually watching simultaneously with the pastor’s preaching.

Apparently, another member of the congregation who must have been seated behind the man took a video of him doing the sacrilegious thing and posted it on social media.

Neither the name of the man in question nor that of the church in which he did the ‘evil’ thing has been disclosed.

However, in the video that has gone viral on social media, the pastor is heard preaching seriously, while one of his followers is also seen watching the porn video seriously on what looks like a tablet.