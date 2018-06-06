news

A Ugandan inventor who has reportedly crash-landed a number of times while testing his petrol-powered helicopter has been admitted to hospital following his latest crashing during another testing.

It is reported that Nkaheza Joseph is the first Ugandan to ever invent a plane that can actually take off has been trying for some time now to achieve a successful testing of the helicopter.

The airplane which uses petrol instead of jet fuel is named after its inventor Nkaheza, but it has not been successfully flown to guarantee its efficiency.

A Ugandan journalist, Sudhir Byaruhanga is quoted by Tuko.co.ke as having tweeted on Tuesday that Nkaheza Joseph “suffered head injuries. He crashed during the testing of his plane along Mbarara-Kabale road."

Sudhir Byaruhanga said the unique inventor who has also manufactured a 12-feet motorbike called Rubarusimo for his personal use, which reportedly uses steam instead of petrol “needs little help to achieve his dream ".