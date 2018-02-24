Home > Filla >

Man commits suicide after attacking wife with machete


Domestic Violence Man commits suicide after attacking wife with machete

The incident occurred after Promise returned from a journey and her husband reportedly attacked her with a sharp cutlass for reasons that remain unclear.

After matcheting his wife and inflicting severe injuries on her, a man identified as Victor Lazarus has reportedly committed suicide.

The shocking incident reportedly took place in Asaba, Delta state.

Instablog9ja reports that the victim, Evangelist Promise, is currently in critical condition at the ICU of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

The Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, while confirming the incident, said the couple was found in a pool of blood at their home along Ibusa Road, Asaba.

Aniamaka also added that the couple was rushed to FMC Asaba, but Lazarus died shortly afterwards.

According to the reports, the incident occurred on Monday evening after Promise returned from a journey and her husband reportedly attacked her with a sharp cutlass for reasons that remain unclear.

The couple's son is reported to have alerted the neighbours who in turn call police officers who were on patrol.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

Domestic violence has been a menace in our community for decades and was either accepted to kept a secret.

However, in recent times, people have become vocal about any form of abuse they have or may be suffering.

The cases of domestic violence have become so common that there have been campaigns and movements against domestic violence in major cities all over the world but most recently, in Africa.

In South Africa, a dangerous trend has taken root so deep that the country’s law enforcement agencies have informed women, the victims, to be wary and protect themselves.

The distasteful trend is a wave of violence against women by South African men, mostly the lovers of these women who are abused.

These crimes have taken two forms. On one hand, there is sexual violence; on the other, women in relationships are also suffering domestic violence at the hands of their lovers and spouses.

The latest South Africa Police statistics claim that between April and December 2017, there were 37,630 sexual offences, of that figure, there were 30,069 rapes. That does not include the number of unreported rapes.

According to figures from the SA Medical Research Council (MRC), 40% of South African men assault their partners daily — three women in South Africa are killed by their intimate partner every day.

The message remains that we should avoid being blackmailed into staying in abusive, violent  and demeaning relationships.

What do you mean by 'violence against women'?

Sexual violence is defined, in its simplest terms, as any sexual act or attempt to get sexual pleasure from a person with force, intimidation or coercion without any regard for the victim’s wishes.

Where a person shows a pattern of violent behaviour towards another in an intimate or personal setting, such as an apartment-sharing arrangement or a marriage.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
