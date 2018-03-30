Home > Filla >

All you need to know about Good Friday


Death of Christ All you need to know about Good Friday

Easter is a festival celebrated every year by millions of Christians across the globe as well as majority of Ghanaians who are also Christians.

Christians, as a result of their honour for the death, burial and resurrection of Christ Jesus, whom they believe is their Lord and Saviour would not miss it for anything.

It is marked from Friday, through to Sunday.

The Friday is known as “Good Friday,” followed by the “Holy Saturday” and the Resurrection Sunday.

Whilst some mark it with church activities, others observe it by going to the beaches, travelling from all over the country to Kwawu of the Eastern region to take part in events such as paragliding, sports competition, among others.

