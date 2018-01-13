Home > Filla >

Amazing escape for passengers as STC bus bursts into flames


Accident Amazing escape for passengers as STC bus bursts into flames

The STC bus was carrying passengers from Accra to Nkwanta in the Volta Region on Saturday when the accident happened.

Passengers of Intercity State Transport Company (STC) fled for their lives when their bus burst into flames.

The driver's dashboard burst into flames and within minutes it had engulfed the back of the vehicle as passengers struggled to get out to the bus. No one was hurt.

However, passengers who had their luggage loaded in vehicle’s boot, made moves to douse the fire but were unsuccessful.

The Volta Regional Manager of the State Transport Company has confirmed the incident, adding that the state transport company will inform the public about the incident in a statement.

