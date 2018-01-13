Amazing escape for passengers as STC bus bursts into flames

news

Passengers of Intercity State Transport Company (STC) fled for their lives when their bus burst into flames.

READ MORE: Father collapses after hearing his daughter's first year admission fee

The STC bus was carrying passengers from Accra to Nkwanta in the Volta Region on Saturday when the accident happened.

The driver's dashboard burst into flames and within minutes it had engulfed the back of the vehicle as passengers struggled to get out to the bus. No one was hurt.

However, passengers who had their luggage loaded in vehicle’s boot, made moves to douse the fire but were unsuccessful.

READ MORE: Man jailed for marrying step daughter in addition to the mother

The Volta Regional Manager of the State Transport Company has confirmed the incident, adding that the state transport company will inform the public about the incident in a statement.