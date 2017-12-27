Home > Filla >

An entire family of 5 wiped out by food poisoning


Imo State, Nigeria An entire family of 5 wiped out by food poisoning reportedly carried out by relation

An act of food poisoning reportedly carried out by Vitalis' brother killed his wife and three sons in a week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A burial poster of a family of five reportedly killed by a blood relation. play

A burial poster of a family of five reportedly killed by a blood relation.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Imo State, Nigeria, a family of five consisting of three boys and their parents were reportedly killed by an act of food poisoning allegedly carried out by their relation.

The tragedy which occurred in the Amuku Obolo Isiala Mbano local government area of the eastern state brought cause for alarm for Agbalanze Onyeka Okeke who made the allegation via Facebook on Monday, December 25, 2017, a day many went about celebrating Christmas.

His comment was accompanied with a burial poster listing the family members. The couple were identified as Vitalis and Uju Nwosu, aged 56 and 42 respectively.

Postby

 

The burial of the family is expected to take place on Thursday, December 28, 2017.

ALSO READ: 3 reported dead after amala meal

No explanation has been submitted concerning what motivated the alleged killing of its members but most will hardly find shock in blood relations aiming for the death of one another over a contentious event which is often times trivial.

Recently, a youth named Prosper was apprehended while trying to use his parents for money rituals. He was found with dresses belonging to his folks. The suspect when questioned disclosed that he intended to use the wealth gathered from the activity to take care of them.

Prosper planned to use dresses belonging to his parents for money making rituals. play

A youth named Prosper planned to use dresses belonging to his parents for money making rituals.

(Facebook)

He is a youth who at the age of 24, felt he had suffered too much. But has he? In a society where young people are driving the changes observed in their communities, he is just one bad egg.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Recommended Articles

Diffusion: Alcohol level in the air at students' party ground so high that it registered on breathalyser Diffusion Alcohol level in the air at students' party ground so high that it registered on breathalyser
Is It Magun? Promiscuous housewife invites chain of deaths involving lovers Is It Magun? Promiscuous housewife invites chain of deaths involving lovers
Seeking a Husband: ​Beautiful Nigerian lady desperate for marriage takes search to Twitter Seeking a Husband ​Beautiful Nigerian lady desperate for marriage takes search to Twitter
VietJet Air: Air hostesses dressed in sexy bikinis are what airline describes as friendly staff VietJet Air Air hostesses dressed in sexy bikinis are what airline describes as friendly staff
Amazing: Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles for the year 2018 Amazing Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record titles for the year 2018
Defending the Nation: A proud Nigerian soldier at war is wishing you a merry Christmas Defending the Nation A proud Nigerian soldier at war is wishing you a merry Christmas

Recommended Videos

Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year old man Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year old man
Pulse Filla: Top 5 outdoor events of 2017 Pulse Filla Top 5 outdoor events of 2017
Pageantry: Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisers Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisers



Top Articles

1 Juju Money Man caught after using his boss for money rituals [Video]bullet
2 Too much Man is jobless because his 19-inch penis cannot fit into...bullet
3 Imo State, Nigeria An entire family of 5 wiped out by food poisoning...bullet
4 Fetish Foul odour gives suspected ritualist away, found with...bullet
5 Interference Gang robs man of his private car after they caught...bullet
6 Amazing Some 'crazy' things that earned people Guinness Record...bullet
7 In Malaysia Two students sentenced to death for drugs...bullet
8 Busted Pickpocket steals over 50 phones with the help of...bullet
9 31st December 'Craze' Ghanaian watch night services to...bullet
10 Self Arrest Drug dealer arrested after boarding a...bullet

Related Articles

Nasarawa State Polytechnic A student of this institution commits suicide to end persistent carry-over
Lekki British International School 11-yr-old alleged poison victim reportedly quits school
In The Bag Court slams N500,000 bail on suspected quack doctor

Top Videos

1 Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being forced to marry 50-year...bullet
2 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
3 Pageantry Miss Ghana queens share tales suffered from organisersbullet
4 Scary Traditions Weird African traditions that would scare youbullet
5 Video Rev. Father resurrects a 3-week-old dead manbullet
6 "I now pronounce you wife and wife" Two Ghanaian lesbians...bullet
7 "False Prophets" Named Man of God names fake men of God in Ghanabullet
8 Counselor Lutterodt Removing your wife’s bra with two...bullet
9 Video I have taste for people like musician EL- Ghanaian...bullet
10 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet

Filla

In a skit, Frank Donga violates a traffic law while trying to conserve fuel.
Traffic Laws This video of Frank Donga will discourage you from running the red light this Christmas
Watch Out How to avoid changing the venue for your merry making from home to police cells
'Babalawo's' shrine
Pulse Opinion Superstitious Nigerians need to get out of jail created by their minds
Sad Police officer collapses in court during session