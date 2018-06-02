Anas took $50,000 bribe to drop an exposé on me - Tamale chief

Mohammed Hafiz Abdullah, the Dema Naa of Tamale, made this shocking revelation on Friday revealing how Anas demanded money to drop the investigation.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas' integrity suffered a major blow on Friday when a Tamale chief revealed that the undercover journalist took a bribe of $50,000 to drop an investigation he was carrying out on his activities.

Mohammed Hafiz Abdullah, the Dema Naa of Tamale, made this shocking revelation on Friday revealing how Anas demanded money to drop the investigation.

The Dema Naa said he was made to part with the money fearing that the investigation would bring him embarrassment so he parted with $50,000 to Anas while his friend also parted with $50,000 to complete Anas' demands of $100,000.

The claims by the Tamale chiefs corroborate Ken Agyapong's claims of fraud against Anas who has been under fire from many quarters this week.

Agyapong's allegations of fraud and corruption against were on Friday, June 1 corroborated on Net 2 TV by man claiming to have been duped by Anas.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has been on a mission to expose award-winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas following the latter's 'Number 12' expose which is set to be premiered from June 6 across the country.

The expose centres on corruption in Ghana football.

While Anas has been widely commended over his work, Kennedy Agyapong has claimed Anas' methods of "inducement and entrapment" were unfair and self-serving and thus must be stopped.